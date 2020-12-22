Acquisition accentuates Firstsource’s Healthcare Provider portfolio and extends its national footprint in the US

MUMBAI, India & LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE:532809), a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and a RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, announced today that the firm has acquired PatientMatters, a healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions provider. PatientMatters unifies disparate registration, bill estimation, and financial services with intelligent workflows and eligibility services, improving revenue realization for Hospitals. The acquisition complements Firstsource’s Provider Business on two dimensions: strengthening presence in large markets like Texas and New York and adding new capabilities of pre-authorization and patient bill estimation at the front-end of the RCM cycle.

Powered by its Digital First, Digital Now strategy, Firstsource helps the nation’s leading Healthcare Providers and Health Plans reimagine their operations with digitally enabled business process solutions. The acquisition integrates PatientMatters’ InteliPass with Firstsource’s proprietary patient engagement solutions MFocus℠ and MGagement℠, equipping Providers with a comprehensive platform-based solution that simplifies the end-to-end patient financial experience.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, Firstsource Solutions and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said, “ The Healthcare space in the US is ripe for digital disruption – a trend further accelerated by the pandemic. Firstsource already has a large presence in the US healthcare market, helping Providers and Health Plans streamline their operations with Intelligent Automation and emerging technologies for enhanced competitiveness. This strategic acquisition magnifies our strong patient-centric revenue management capabilities and creates adjacent areas for growth for us. We welcome the PatientMatters team to the Firstsource family and look forward to serving the combined client base.”

In tandem with the acquisition, Firstsource plans to consolidate its Healthcare Provider brands MedAssist and PatientMatters, under its enterprise umbrella. The move reflects the unified value proposition offered across all Firstsource solutions and services and reinforces the company’s brand as a global BPM leader.

Vipul Khanna, MD and Chief Executive Officer, Firstsource Solutions commented, “ The integrated brand strategy under the Firstsource name will create a seamless organization with unparalleled service capabilities and geographic reach. While we’ve built a strong reputation under the MedAssist brand over the past three decades, we believe that Firstsource’s distinct track record of successes worldwide will help us create a deeper impact in the marketplace. Both Firstsource and PatientMatters share a singular mission – to help healthcare organizations enhance the patient financial experience with innovative, digital-first solutions. PatientMatters’ portfolio of offerings further amplify our RCM solutions, empowering patients to take control of their finances and Providers to optimize their revenues.”

David Shelton, CEO of PatientMatters further added, “ PatientMatters is excited to be part of the Firstsource brand. Firstsource is a market leader in healthcare RCM solutions with extensive reach and a global presence. We believe our strong eligibility services and intelligent financial management workflows will support Firstsource’s strategy of putting clients at the heart of its operations and accelerating success.”

A Century Equity Partners portfolio company, PatientMatters is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with operations across the US.

About Firstsource:

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809, Reuters: FISO.BO, Bloomberg: FSOL@IN), is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology and other industries. The Company’s ‘Digital First, Digital Now’ approach helps organizations reinvent operations and reimagine business models, enabling them to deliver moments that matter and build competitive advantage. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India and the Philippines, Firstsource acts as a trusted growth partner for over 100 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies. (www.firstsource.com)

Media Contact

Sarika Rath

Sarika.rath@firstsource.com

(+91 98863 78198)

Joseph Favata

Joseph.favata@firstsource.com

(716) 725-7462



Investors Contact

Ankur Maheshwari

Ankur.Maheshwari@firstsource.com

+91(80) 6633 6075

Diwakar Pingle

dpingle@christensenir.com

+91 (22) 4215 0210