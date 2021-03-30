Getting charged for any crime involving drugs is a serious occurrence. You will most definitely need the assistance of an experienced drug attorney because of the penalties that can haunt you if a conviction occurs. The following are just a few of the ways a drug charge can affect your life:

Time in Jail

One of the main consequences of a drug charge is that you can end up having to serve a lengthy period of time in jail. Even the most minor drug offense can put you in jail for up to six months. More serious offenses and charges that involve dangerous drugs can put you in jail for four years or more. In some cases, you can get a jail sentence as long as 28 years. As an active member of society, you won’t want to spend any time in jail. Therefore, it’s important that you use the appropriate source of defense in your case. Speak to a defense lawyer and try to get help for your case.

High Fines

Drug laws can also impose high fines for drug crimes. Those high fines can cause you to become bankrupt and stretch out the time you have to deal with the courts for a long time. The fines can be as small as $750 or as high as $150,000. It depends on the type of drug involved and the quantity of the drug, as well. None of these fines will be easy to pay. Therefore, you must speak to someone who can protect you if necessary.

Difficulty Finding Employment

A drug charge conviction will affect you long after you pay your fines and finish your sentence. For example, you may have difficulty getting a good job after you receive a conviction. You could have difficulty finding any job, for that matter. Most employers run background checks and steer clear of felons with recent convictions on their reports.

Problems Getting Housing

Unfortunately, drug charges can cause you problems getting housing, as well. Apartment complexes often conduct background checks on the people who apply for housing. They have the right to decline any person who desires housing if that person has a criminal record. Therefore, you’ll need to fight for your right to live comfortably.

Loss of Respect and Integrity

A conviction for a drug-related charge may also cause you to lose integrity and respect from family members, friends, coworkers, and the like. Once you lose respect from people, it’s difficult to get it back. Therefore, you’ll want to do everything possible to ensure that your name stays in a positive place. An attorney can assist you in your battle against the drug laws. That person will be well-informed of the laws and protective measures that can be taken to keep your reputation secure.

What an Attorney Can Do

An attorney can help you by gathering information about your arrest and first delving into the citation process. Police must follow protocol when they accuse someone of a crime. They have to read the defendant his or her rights and notify that person that they have the right to hire an attorney. They also need to acquire warrants for certain searches. Failure to do so can cause the court to have to dismiss a case. An attorney can also place the burden of proof on the prosecutor, so that party will have to prove you guilty. You have a chance of being excused if the other party cannot prove your guilt.

Contact an Attorney for Defense Right Away

As you can see, getting charged with a drug-related crime can affect you greatly. You should schedule a consultation with a seasoned attorney who can use various methods to protect you from a conviction and its related punishments.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

