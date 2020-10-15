Five Reasons Why You Should Waterproof Your Basement

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It might sound strange that people should waterproof their basement but one of the most common damages that occur in a home is damage from water. There are several reasons behind this including rain, plumbing leaks, seepage, burst pipes, etc. However, the basement area of any house is vulnerable to damages because water can easily flow through it and this leads to further damage. Excessive damage in this area can cause structural damage, mold growth, and whatnot. The basement may not be the glamorous area of the house; still, it needs to be waterproofed to safeguard the entire house. This is the foundation of the house and it supports the house during heavy rain, thick snow, and extreme heat for years after years. Therefore, it needs protection as well. After all, this is the commonplace that floods often due to any number of reasons. There are innumerable reasons behind waterproofing the basement. Let’s take a look at a few of them,

It Strengthens The Foundation

Water seepage through the basement can result in significant damage to the structure of the house. It’s because the water flows through the cracks and builds up molds that reduce the lifespan of the house. It affects the edges and joints where the walls and flooring meets. This will result in foundation cracks, buckling of flooring, etc. All these have a negative impact on the entire house. The damage may seem out of sight at the initial stage, but it will cost hefty money once it exceeds a certain limit. There are several types of basement waterproofing that can protect the edges and joints from this flooding and prevent structural damage. This further leads to a strong foundation of the house.

It Promotes Healthier Atmosphere

Basement waterproofing is not only beneficial for the health of the house but the health of the people too. It gives assurances that the house remains germs free for the entire time. A study shows that due to the excessive flooding in the basement area the mold can grow rapidly within a day or two. Not only the basement suffers once it continues to grow rapidly but also it releases a musty smell.

The indoor air generally comes from this basement area which means the damp air will harm the health of the people living in the house. This can lead to various health problems like skin allergies, eye irritation, headache, cougars, asthma, etc. In fact, this mold can grow areas that are out of sight which is more dangerous. That’s one of the primary reasons why people should think of waterproofing the basement so that it prevents mold growth.

Reduced Cost Of Insurance

Places that are prone to natural hazards like hurricanes, heavy rain during the entire year have expensive insurance plans for the house owners. Basement flooding can lead to cracking of the wood, wall, and materials of the house that easily hikes up the cost of the insurance claims. Not only natural hazard causes basement flooding but it can occur for any reason. However, the most important is to waterproof the basement by a professional. The best basement waterproofing in Philadelphia services is always keen to integrate unique technologies to prevent the flooding of the basement area. One can save money on insurance claims by spending a little on these services.

It Increases The Resale Value

There are a lot of advantages of basement waterproofing. It helps to save up on energy costs. It’s because the water seepage forces the house’s ventilation system to work more during the summer season. It leads to more consumption of energy and increased electricity bill. House is a type of investment that needs care, protection, and love. Else it may bring a negative impact on anyone in terms of physical, mental, and financial level.

However, by waterproofing the basement not only one can save up on the energy cost, but also it increases the resale value. Generally, the buyers always look for the cons of the house so that they can negotiate more. The flooding basement could be one of the primary reasons for low priced houses. The value of the property can be increased by up to 20% if the basement is waterproofed.

Have Extra Spaces For Living

A lot of people avoid the extra space in the basement due to the flooding issues. However, once the basement is waterproofed and the issue of flooding resolved, one can access extra spaces in this area. Whether people need a fitness area, office, or an extra place to sit quietly, this basement can help them to get started. Once it is waterproofed, it prevents mold growth and releases a fresh smell for the entire area which makes it a perfect place to relax.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

