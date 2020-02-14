Food: 10 Healthy Snacks for Airplane Travel!

Airplane travel is among the safest, quickest, and cost-effective transportation means. What’s more, you can bring healthy snacks and save more while sticking to your diet plan. If you are considering it, here is a look at some of the top snacks you can conveniently pack.

Banana muffins

Preparing low-fat banana muffins is not only fun, but the sweet smell as they bake is appetizing. What’s more, as the snack is packed with stress-reducing potassium, it makes for an excellent airplane travel snacks to enhance your comfort during the flight.

Spiced peanuts

It takes around 30 minutes to prepare the protein-rich snack, and apart from its nutritious kick, it is easy to pack. You only need an airtight container to carry the long-lasting roasted peanuts tossed with your favorite spices for a tasty kick.

Cheese popcorn

While you could buy cheese popcorn at your favorite store, making it at home offers the flexibility of using ingredients you are most comfortable with. It only takes a few minutes to prepare the snack, and with your recipe, you can get the flavor that best matches your taste.

Fresh fruit

Are you feeling a little hot? Well, fresh fruits, if properly packed, can deliver that cooling effect. While packing fruits, opt for firm choices like apples as they are easier to pack without getting smashed.

Kale chips

Forget the potato chips; the kale alternative is healthier and lighter. The crunchy oven-baked kale chips are easier to make snacks that you can easily pack for your airplane travels. With its nutritious kick, the snack is among the trendy alternative taking favor among savvy travelers.

Roasted chickpeas

Are you on a vegetarian diet? Roasted chickpeas with a kick of parmesan cheese are a great protein-rich snack for your airplane travels. The gluten-free snack is also easy to pack and light snack that doesn’t take long to prepare at home.

Apple chips

Apple chips are among the most addictive and nutritious snacks. For your airplane travels, the oven-dried option using your favorite apples is an excellent choice since the dehydrated fruit snack is easier to pack, meaning it won’t stress your travels.

Hard-boiled eggs

Well, the best part about hard-boiled eggs is that they deliver enough proteins, iron, and calcium, among other nutrients. What’s more, you can easily buy the snack if you don’t have enough time to prepare it, and it comes with a container easing your packing.

Granola bars

Home-made granola bars are healthy snacks without all the oils and sugars, as is the case with buying it at the store. With natural ingredients including sliced almonds, dried fruit, whole oats, and maple syrup, to mention a few, you can quickly fix a snack for your airplane travels.

Trail mix

A blend of favorite nuts, dried fruits, and chocolate can quickly give you an energy boost while in flight. The trail mix is a popular snack, and with its flexibility, you can easily pack a delicious and healthy snack for your airplane travels.

While taking a flight, you can save your hard-earned cash by scoring late deals with the resourceful Dealchecker engine. What’s more, by avoiding pricy airport meals by bringing healthy snacks, you can save more while sticking to your health regimen.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

