Keeping Your Pets Safe and Sound During Stormy Weather Conditions

Stormy weather isn’t nice for anyone, but it’s even worse for our four-legged friends who don’t always know what’s going on. From the miserable wet weather conditions to the loud crashed of thunder and wind, it can all be quite scary for our pets so it’s important to keep them safe and sound throughout.

There are lots of different things to bear in mind when it comes to your pet during a storm, from walks to evening routines, and the following post has been created to help you ensure your pet is safe and comfortable throughout the stormy period.

Behavioural Changes

During a storm, one of the most common ways to identify whether your pet feels scared or unsettled is their behaviour. Behavioural changes are quite common during disruptive periods and storms are certainly one to cause this kind of change. If you notice your pet suddenly seems quiet, timid or even stressed then you need to focus on calming them down and making them feel safe. There are many ways in which you can do this:

– Provide your pet with somewhere to sleep or rest in a quieter part of the house, as this will help them to settle without the constant interruption of stormy sounds

– Turn on the TV or radio to help drown out the sounds from outside and give them something to distract them with

– Prevent opening any windows or doors as this could result in louder noises that could scare your pet even more

– Position their bed close to a calming diffuser to help them relax. It’s important to invest in quality pet diffusers such as the Adaptil diffuser range, as trusted retailers like Petwell stock these due to the fact that they are a trustworthy, reliable brand.

– Engage your pet in an activity that they enjoy, such as a game of tug-o-war or catnip to help distract them and make them feel more at ease

Avoid the Outdoors

You wouldn’t want to head outdoors into the stormy weather, so why would it be any different for your pet? From dog walks to letting your cat out for its daily roam around, it’s important to take these outings into consideration when a storm arrives. The last thing you want is for your cat to be out and about and become spooked, as this could result in them running away or being too scared to find their way home. Similarly, if your dog has shown signs of discomfort or fear, then taking them out for their walk when the weather is bad could have a really negative effect on them. Instead, try to focus on only letting your pet outdoors when really necessary, such as letting the dog into the garden for a quick leg stretch and toilet trip, then treat them to a few longer walks once the storm has passed.

Similarly, you want to avoid opening your front door or leaving it open for long periods of time, as this could result in your pet escaping and becoming more frightened by the storm once outside, which again could cause them to run away.

