As you may already know, eating a healthy and well-balanced diet is essential for the human body at all times, and it is crucial when you are pregnant. During pregnancy, you are taking care of your body and for another soul inside you. Therefore, along with taking the essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients your baby needs, you also need to be careful about what foods you need to avoid.

Certain foods may seem harmless, but it is recommended by obstetrics & gynecology in Woodside to eat them rarely when you are pregnant, and some foods need to be avoided entirely.





Foods to avoid when you are pregnant

Raw meat.

Even though some raw meat is not dangerous to eat, you should avoid all kinds of raw meat when you are pregnant. Ensure the temperature reaches at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit for whole cuts, and there are no signs of pink or red in your meat. Raw or undercooked meat contains the risk of contamination.

Some types of cheese.

You should avoid the types of cheese that are mold-ripened, that is, made with a mold. They may contain a type of bacteria that may prove to be harmful to your baby, known as listeria. Cheeses like brie, camembert, chevre, Danish blue, or gorgonzola should be avoided. You can consume cheddar, parmesan, cottage cheese, mozzarella, and goat’s cheese, but make sure they are made from pasteurized milk.

High mercury fish.

Some water bodies are highly contaminated with mercury, a toxic element often found in polluted water. According to experts, it has no safe level of exposure and should be avoided as much as possible. The marine animals and fishes found in these contaminated water bodies have high amounts of mercury in them, and consuming these fishes can pose a threat to your baby’s health.

Raw shellfish.

Consuming raw shellfish such as oysters, mussels, and clams is harmful as it can cause seafood-borne illness. Although cooking helps prevent some kinds of infections, there is still a risk of algae-related infections. Raw shellfish is a threat to everyone, and not just pregnant women.

Caffeine.

Caffeine, if taken in the recommended amounts, does not pose a threat. However, if you have a caffeine addiction or you cannot go throughout the day without having high amounts of caffeinated drinks, you need to change your habit as soon as possible. A high caffeine intake can cause miscarriage, low birth weight, and you may experience more than usual difficulty during childbirth. You can cut down by replacing caffeine with decaffeinated tea and coffee, fruit juice, and regular tea and coffee.

