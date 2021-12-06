Arthritis is caused by swelling or tenderness in your joints. There are several symptoms of arthritis, some of which are joint pain and stiffness. Trusted specialists must treat arthritis in Dundalk to improve your quality of life.

The most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Osteoarthritis is caused by cartilage, a complex and slippery tissue covering the bones’ end. On the other hand, rheumatoid is caused when the immune system attacks the joints, starting with the lining of the joints.





Causes of arthritis:

The two types of arthritis are caused in different ways:

Osteoarthritis:

Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis. It is caused by wear and tear of damaged cartilage.

Cartilage cushions are present in the ends of the bones and allow frictionless motion in the joints. Everyday wear and tear results in bone grinding. This total wear and tear of the joints lead to injury and infections.

It also caused deterioration in the tissues. If your cartilage or joints are severely damaged, it can cause swelling and inflammation.

Rheumatoid arthritis:

Rheumatoid arthritis is where your body’s immune system attacks the joint capsule lining.

This tough membrane lining closes all the joint parts, and the lining becomes swollen.

This type of arthritis usually destroys the bone and the cartilage inside the joint itself.

What are the risk elements of arthritis?

Family history

Arthritis can run in your family. You’re more likely to develop arthritis if your parents or close family members have suffered from this disorder in the past.

Gender

It is said that women are more likely to suffer from arthritis than men. Men suffer from gout; this is another type of arthritis.

Prior joint related injuries

People who have suffered from an injury in the joint that has not been healed completely can have more chances to develop arthritis in the injured joint eventually.

Excess weight

People with obesity carry excess stress on their joints, knees, hips, and spine are at a higher risk of developing arthritis.

Age

Both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis can affect you quickly as you age. This is because your joints and cartilage get weak as you age and can be damaged easily.

Arthritis can lead to many complications if not treated at the right time. Severe arthritis affects your arms and legs and can even make it difficult for you to walk or perform many daily tasks.

In a few cases, your arms and legs can also end up losing their alignment and shape.

Therefore take appropriate measures as soon as you see any signs to get proper treatment.

