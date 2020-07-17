Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 28, 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] will release its third quarter 2020 operating results. A written commentary on the results will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, President and CEO Jenny Johnson, Executive Chairman Greg Johnson, and Executive Vice President and CFO Matthew Nicholls will lead a live teleconference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions of a material nature. Access to the teleconference will be available via webcast at investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (833) 350-1245 in the U.S. and Canada or (236) 712-2205 internationally. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed by calling (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. and Canada or (416) 621-4642 internationally using access code 7469684, after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 28, 2020 through August 4, 2020, or via the webcast at investors.franklinresources.com. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company’s recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or written commentary.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating, together with its subsidiaries, as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $622 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

