Razer’s new THX® Certified Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation deliver low latency audio and customizable fit for immersive sound and gaming advantage

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#anc–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds, featuring both THX® Certified audio for high-fidelity sound and advanced hybrid Active Noise Cancellation to achieve an unrivaled, undisturbed listening experience with crisp, clear audio and impactful bass, ready for any situation – no matter if you are on the go or working from home.

As with the fan-favorite standard Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, the Pro model features convenient touch controls and voice assistance compatibility, a customized low latency Bluetooth connection and extended battery life with the recharging case. A comfortable, secure fit with enhanced noise isolation is guaranteed by an in-ear design and the inclusion of premium memory foam Comply™ ear tips. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are also IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection.

“The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are a superior mobile accessory for everyday users and mobile gamers who demand quality audio and customizable fit,” says John Moore, Head of Sales & Marketing, Growth Peripherals at Razer. “Users will enjoy incredible fit, premium audio, and undisturbed low latency sound for movies, music, games, as well as voice and video calls – all in a tiny package that fits in your pocket.”

Advanced hybrid Active Noise Cancellation for an undisturbed experience

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro uses hybrid ANC to nullify both external and unwanted internal noise by generating inverse sound waves simultaneously, combined with an enhanced passive noise isolation solution. This is achieved by incorporating two external (feedforward) and two internal (feedback) microphones to deliver the intended sound in crystal clear fashion.

THX® Certified Audio

To achieve the stringent requirements for THX Certification, fine details such as frequency range and response are evaluated, and the device must be capable of delivering clear, detailed vocals and deep impactful bass with zero distortion at high volumes. The certification process also demands great sound isolation, which the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro addresses with an in-ear design for a snugger fit. Customized levels of comfort or acoustic options are provided by Comply black premium foam ear tips or from one of the six sets of silicone tips included in various sizes and materials.

“The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds join the Razer Opus headphones in achieving the gold seal of THX Certification,” said Peter Vasay, head of THX Certification, THX Ltd. “We evaluate and optimize the headphones to ensure a high-quality sound experience delivering a rich, balanced soundstage, clear vocals and deep impactful bass perfect for music, games, and movies.”

Low latency wireless sound

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds deliver a broad soundscape for mobile games, movies, and music from their 10mm drivers and 20-20kHz frequency response. With the touch-activate Gaming Mode enabled, the customized Bluetooth 5.1 connection reduces latency to just 60ms during gameplay, so users can achieve 50%+ quicker reaction time1 by providing audio and video that is more in sync.

Touch-enabled controls and convenient, intuitive use

The touch-enabled controls on the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro allow users to toggle between ANC and Quick Attention Mode, control their music and calls, and activate their smartphone’s voice assistant with a few easy taps. Quick Attention Mode uses the microphones to let outside sound in, which is useful for a quick conversation. A mobile app available for iOS and Android devices offers access to audio equalizer settings, remapping of touch gestures, a unique fit test, and much more.

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds achieve up to 20 hours of total battery life, with 4 hours per charge on the earbuds and up to 4x recharges from the included USB-C charging case, perfect for storing and automatically charging the earbuds when not in use. To carry your new wireless earbuds in style, a protective Razer THS durable TPU carrying case with carabiner clip is available from Razer.

For more information on the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro, check here.

ABOUT THE RAZER HAMMERHEAD TRUE WIRELESS PRO

Headphones

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20kHz

Impedance: 16 Ohm

Drivers: 10 mm

Approximate weight: 53 g (5g x 2 earbuds, 43g charging case)

Microphone

Frequency response: 100 Hz – 10 kHz

Signal-to-noise ratio:60 dB

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): -42 dBFS

Pickup pattern: Omnidirectional

Touch controls

Music Controls: Play, pause, skip, previous

Call Controls: Answer, reject, switch, end

General: Pair, power, activate gaming mode and smartphone virtual assistant

Battery

Battery life: Up to 20 hours (with included charging case)*

* May vary depending on usage

Compatibility

Devices with Bluetooth audio capability

Smartphone application available for Android and iOS devices

Supported codecs: SBC, AAC

Certifications

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

Hammerhead True Wireless Pro: $199.99 USD / €209.99 MSRP

Hammerhead True Wireless Pro THS Carrying Case: $29.99 / €34.99



Razer.com: December 3, 2020

Authorized resellers: December 2020

For more information, please see here.

1 Compared to other true wireless earbuds supporting SBC / AAC codecs.

