Ms. X: 5 Ways through which Men find Solo Sexual Pleasure
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 65
Finding solo pleasure is one of the best ways to satisfy yourself. It shows how much you love yourself and masturbation can have many more beneficial impacts. Your pleasure is the result, but it also helps in better mental health along with benefits in relationships and overall happiness. Often, solo pleasure is a quick way to release some of the pressure you feel after a mad day. The act can help you relax and ensure that you sleep well. As a man, you may want to seek solo sexual pleasure, so you feel and there are ways to achieve it.
Fantasy
The ultimate way to get to orgasm is to imagine sexual acts or relive some if you have stored it in your spank bank. Men have used their hands and imagination to achieve orgasm, since masturbation was discovered. You will find a lot of teenagers start their sex life through masturbation. Choose some personal time when you are free to chill. Then imagine a sexy time that you had with someone or imagine an act that you wish you had experienced. Thinking of such things will help in arousal. Then use your hand and get there!
Sex toy
When we say sex toys, one immediately thinks of a vibrator – which is thought of as a women’s sex toy. But there are sex toys specifically made for men. And who says a vibrator can be used by women only? It can be used by men on erogenous areas to get to an aroused state. Toys such as a fleshlight or sex doll can be used to get solo pleasure. These are amazing inventions that mimic what a woman’s body offers. The vagina is a body part that can give a man maximum pleasure. A fleshlight or a sex doll can offer a similar means of pleasure to a man. So, buying one of these can definitely help in your solo game. There are couple sex toys as well which can be used by men. Butt plugs and a couple’s masturbating devices are a little more risqué, but can definitely help you in achieving pleasure.
Porn
Pornography or pornographic material has been existing for ages. The oldest porn materials go way back in history. Pornography is any material which shows sexual acts or naked people. Porn films are quite popular and there are websites that allow you to check out the latest content. You can watch whatever you like – massage, anal sex, big tits, whatever you prefer and get off. Porn content can be magazines or even comics that depict sexual acts or contain nude pictures. Hentai is a popular mode for porn depiction. Pornography has gone a step ahead and come up with VR porn. It advertises a realistic and interactive virtual reality for sexual acts. And this is quite a cool option if you want to enjoy solo pleasure, with almost real, life like experiences.
Erotic stories
Erotic literature has its niche followers because not everyone wants to read and get off. But it may appeal to some of you. The writer’s words and imagination can transport you to into an imaginary sexual adventure, and who knows, you may find that much needed sexual release and pleasure.
Sex show
Sex shows or risqué burlesque performances are excellent sources of entertainment. Especially if you are out with your friends. It could be a strip show too, through which you could watch and enjoy. You may not be able to masturbate while watching such shows, but it definitely can help with your arousal. A sex show can help you in getting solo sexual pleasure. Save that memory and have fun when you get back to your room!
Facebook Comments