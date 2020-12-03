Carson Wentz experiment? Wentz, who looked and played more like Chris Weinke 2.0 in going 25-45 for 215 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, could have been mistaken for one of Santa Claus’ reindeer in how he has played this season in the City of Brotherly Love. Currently leading the NFL in interceptions with 15, the former second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State, Wentz is far from the QB that many pegged as the next Ben Roethlisberger and looks more like Dan McGuire, instead of the man who was once the runaway frontrunner for the 2017 NFL MVP. It’s hard to fathom where the breakdown initially happened for the 6’5 245-pounder, as his feet look like something out of a bad tango when under pressure, his mechanics more like the now gone—and not forgotten Vet—and his confidence is as cracked as the Liberty Bell. William Penn be damned! What has happened to Wentz? While COVID-19 has evened the playing field dramatically and various players are out, the Eagles issues on the offensive line, wide receivers unable to get any form of separation and the lack of any cohesion on offense, can’t entirely be blamed on Wentz. However, Wentz has quickly regressed into forming some bad habits in holding the ball too long, being tentative when choosing to throw, and staring down his WR’s too long. This is where allowing offensive coordinator Frank Reich leave for Indianapolis is coming back to haunt the Eagles. For all of the mechanical and physical issues that Wentz is having, someone like Reich would be able to coach him up and fix whatever issues that Wentz may have had—and is currently having. Sadly, Wentz may never revert back to his 2017 form, and coming back from an injury such as his is difficult both physically, emotionally, but also psychologically. At this point in his career, Wentz looks more like a mid-third to fourth-round trade asset at best, as both his performance and production on the field has greatly diminished his trade value, if the Eagles were to consider moving him. That and his massive $128 million contract extension would have to be eaten by his new team, and if the Eagles were to cut him, that would leave Philadelphia with upwards of $60-plus million of dead money. Ouch. So, do the Eagles try to stick it out with Wentz, or give rookie Jalen Hurts a shot? Unfortunately, both Wentz and the Eagles are stuck in an awfully expensive marriage of convenience, which is showing signs of fracture, and the inevitability of an ugly divorce with a huge prenup that the Eagles are on the hook for. At best, Wentz shows some signs of life and he can help revive a union that is already all but broken beyond reconciliation.
Photo: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
