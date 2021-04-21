Upcoming hip-hop artist G Versa has a unique voice in the New York underground hip-hop scene. The artist can bounce between different sounds. With the release of his project “Vibes” and “Champagne Gado“, we got the chance to talk with the upcoming artist from Queen, NY. You can read the interview below:

1. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Back in 2014, there was this app I was told to download called the booth app. On this app, you were able to record yourself rapping, singing, etc. I downloaded the app because a lot of my friends told me too and we started making diss tracks about each other for fun. But besides the diss tracks I was actually doing freestyles to my favorite artist songs I believed I had the talent to pursue this so I decided to take it seriously. I got a lot of good feedback from the community on the app and my friends as well so I told myself I should do this and see where it takes me. I really enjoyed creating so I wasn’t forcing myself to do this, making music was something I genuinely enjoyed so I never looked back.

2. Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

The most interesting thing that has happened in my career thus far was my first performance. I didn’t know what to expect, I was battling nerves and excitement after I said my first lyric the nerves went out the window. I turned that feeling into energy after the show I was speaking to fans and they loved my performance so I realized I did a great job cause nobody was able to tell that was my first time.

3. Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when first starting my career was my first time going to the studio back in 2015. I wasn’t confident cause when I was younger I was shy so that came out when I went the first time couple of times. Working with somebody you never met before was hard for me at the time when I listen to the songs I made when I first went to the studio I could hear my confidence not being where it should be it makes me cringe a little but also proud cause I see how far I came from that very moment. From that experience, I learned if you really wanna achieve your dream you can’t allow yourself or doubt to stop you.

4. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m currently working on my next project titled “To Whom It May Concern”. From the title, you could see that I’m getting very personal on this project and that’s exactly what I’m doing. From past relationships, doubters, supporters, and many more. From my first mixtape titled

“Sixth Man Of The Year” to my second mixtape titled “S.K.I.N” you could see the growth from me as an artist but my next project the growth is tremendous and I’m excited to showcase my growth.

5. Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

The most interesting people I interacted with are ASAP Ferg, Keke Palmer, and Machine Gun Kelly. Meeting them was cool I was able to introduce myself and showcase my talent. A funny story is when I met MGK I was working at the World Trade Center when it happened. My supervisor came to my post to do her rounds and we saw him come out of this car and she told me “you better go introduce yourself or I’ll write you up” the funny part about it I would’ve gone regardless if she gave me the approval or not.

6. Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The tip I’ll give to fellow colleagues in my industry is to be confident in what you’re doing cause people could notice that even if you don’t think they could. Push yourself, it might sound cliché but hard work pays off but doesn’t overwork yourself if you feel burnt out it’s okay to take a break but don’t get too comfortable with taking breaks cause that could damage your work ethic

7. You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

The advice I’ll give to anybody who chooses this to be their main priority is if things aren’t working out right now it’s okay cause time wasn’t built in a day. Don’t allow outsiders’ opinions to mold you or dictate your future just use any criticism you receive to improve your craft, don’t allow it to break your confidence cause you can do anything you put your mind to.

8. Can you share with our readers any self-care routines, practices, or treatments that you do to help your body, mind, or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

One routine that I do to help my mind is meditation. Whenever I feel overwhelmed I’ll meditate control my breathing it helps my concentration so I could task I’m working on.

9. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The 5 things I wish someone would’ve told me when I first started is

How the music industry has a lot of gimmicks that are involved. I say that because I see a lot of people support gimmicks and trolls rather than the ones who are genuine and true to themselves. I wish I was taught more about the music business when I first started and the importance of owning your rights to your music and how to own it. Owning the rights is good cause you to able to license your music to TV shows, Films, Commercials, and if another artist decided to sample one of your songs you would have the leverage. I wish I was taught the importance of connecting with your audience and building a brand and how to start doing those things. Having great music is mandatory that’s how you get people to check you out and share with friends, but if you don’t have a brand and find the ways to connect with the people who like your things you’ll be here today and gone tomorrow. Another thing I wish someone told me when I first started is the importance of visuals and how it keeps the audience interested. Not only music videos but for example doing VLOGS and showcasing your personality cause the people just don’t wanna hear your music they also wanna get to know the artist. The last thing I wished I was told when I first started is proper roll-outs for a project or single you’re releasing. When I first started releasing music I was only doing that, releasing music I never had a strategic strategy and ways to grab the audience’s attention and anticipate your upcoming release.

10. Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote was said in Drake’s song “Pound Cake” he said “Overly focused, it’s far from the time to rest now”. I know it’s not a life lesson quote but those words motivated me to work harder and never quit. I got that tattooed on my forearm cause whenever I feel tired I look at it to remind myself it’s far from the time to rest it’s time to work and stay focus on the bigger picture.

11. None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents helped me along the way. They helped with my confidence and always encouraged me to do better. There be times where I feel discouraged but my parents would give me a speech that would make me realize I’m on the right path and I do have what it takes to be successful.

12. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ll start a movement to support all 3rd world countries if it’s water, food, and shelter I would want to give it to help the families in those places.

13. We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I’ll love to have a private lunch with Jay-Z the reason I chose Jay-Z is that not only he’s a great musical artist he’s also a great businessman so I’ll be able to learn about both industries that I have an interest in.

14 How can our readers follow you online?

