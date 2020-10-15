Georgia State Panthers vs Arkansas State Red Wolves Live Streaming

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The Arkansas State Red Wolves will look to get back to their dominant ways over the Georgia State Panthers when they meet in a key Sun Belt Conference matchup on Thursday. The Red Wolves have won five of six against Georgia State overall, but the Panthers won last year’s meeting 52-38 in Atlanta. The Red Wolves have played well at home over the past two seasons, going 5-2, including 4-1 in 2019. The Panthers were 2-4 on the road a year ago.

Click Here to watch Georgia State vs Arkansas State Live Stream NCAA Football

The game is slated to start at 7:30 p.m. ET from Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark. Georgia State is 12th in the nation in rushing yards per game at 235.0, while Arkansas State is 14th nationally in passing yards per game at 326.0. The Red Wolves are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Arkansas State vs. Georgia State odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 73. Before making any Georgia State vs. Arkansas State picks

Georgia State vs Arkansas State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, October 15

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

Network: ESPN

Georgia State (1-1) vs Arkansas State (2-2) Game Preview

Why Georgia State Will Win

The ground game has been fantastic so far.

It was hot early on last year – running for 200 yards or more in eight of the first nine games – but failed to hit 200 the rest of the way, not giving it up with 199 in the bowl loss to Wyoming. It’s 2-for-2 so far at getting to two bills this year.

Destin Coates has been great with two straight 100-yard games as the workhorse, and Cornelious Brown is settling into the starting quarterback gig. The offense has been fun, but the defense has stepped it up, at least on third downs.

The Panthers are only allowing teams to hit 26% of their third down chances, and Arkansas State hasn’t been automatic at moving the chains.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The Red Wolves are still cranking up the offense – they’re second in the Sun Belt – but the defense isn’t holding up its end of the bargain. However, it’s taking the ball away forcing three turnovers in each of the last two games.

Georgia State’s defense is allowing too many yards through the air, and the Arkansas State quarterbacks are rolling. Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher are each able to move the offense, and they each have an emerging superstar to throw to.

WR Jonathan Adams has been brilliant with six catches or more in every game with a 101-yard game last week against Central Arkansas and five touchdowns overall.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Arkansas State defense show up enough to pull this off? It got rolled by Memphis and Coastal Carolina, held up late against Kansas State, and now it has to deal with a dangerous Georgia State attack.

Being at home will help. This is Georgia State’s first road game, the ASU passing attack will hit 300 yards, and this should be almost as fun a game as the Coastal Carolina win over Louisiana on Wednesday night.

Georgia State vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line

Arkansas State 34, Georgia State 30

Bet on Georgia State vs Arkansas State with BetMGM

Arkansas State -3.5, o/u: 72.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: The Right Stuff (1983 movie version)

1: The Right Stuff (2020 TV version)

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State spread: Arkansas State -3.5

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State over-under: 73 points

Georgia State vs. Arkansas State money line: Georgia State +140, Arkansas State -160

GSU: Georgia State is averaging 40.0 points per game, 15th-best in the country

ASU: Senior WR Jonathan Adams Jr. is tied for the fifth-most career receiving touchdowns in school history with 14

Why Arkansas State can cover

The Red Wolves have been pressuring opposing quarterbacks this season and have seven sacks in four games, led by senior Justin Rice. Rice, who earned Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors, is second on the team with 26 tackles, including 22 solo, and four sacks for 34 yards. He also has one pass breakup. In last week’s 50-27 win over Central Arkansas, Rice recorded a season-high 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Last season, Rice finished with 112 tackles, including 65 solo, with three sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Also leading the Arkansas State defense is senior safety Elery Alexander, who tops the Red Wolves with 27 tackles, including 20 solo. He has one pass breakup and one fumble recovery. Last week against Central Arkansas, he had seven tackles, including six solo. For his career, he has 38 tackles, including 27 solo, with one pass breakup and one fumble recovery. Last season, he played in all 13 games on special teams and was a reserve in the secondary.

Why Georgia State can cover

The Panthers can put points on the board, scoring 80 in two games. One of the main reasons is freshman quarterback Cornelious Brown, who has completed 40-of-67 passes for 434 yards and four touchdowns. He also is second on the team in rushing, carrying 21 times for 90 yards and one TD.

Also leading the Georgia State attack is junior running back Destin Coates, who has rushed 57 times for 263 yards and three TDs. Coates entered the season ranked 10th in school history in rushing yards. In just 19 games, he has rushed 171 times for 946 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also has 20 receptions out of the backfield for 166 yards. In last year’s win over Arkansas State, Coates tied a school record with three rushing touchdowns.

How to make Arkansas State vs. Georgia State picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner will throw for fewer than 200 yards and two touchdowns, while Brown will throw for fewer than 220 yards and two scores. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

