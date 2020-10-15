Nashville Hot! Q and A With ‘I Still Remember’ Singer, Caroline Romano!

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















NASHVILLE, TN – In a city that has produced and launched the careers of pop and country stars such as Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Kelsey Ballerini, “Music City’ may have it’s next star in the making in Caroline Romano. A tall, slender and fair-skinned beauty with model-worthy looks, the 19-year-old crooner from the Magnolia State has a catchy upbeat pop sound that compliments her smoldering Insta-worthy beauty.

In her single, ‘I Still Remember’ a collaboration with DJ/producer, R3HAB, the Hattiesburg, Mississippi native described her sound as reminiscent, vibrant, effervescent. As it has been burning up the streaming charts, Romano, who began her career opening for the likes of Shawn Mendes, Daya, and Why Don’t We is quickly becoming a name and face to watch and hear quickly. Influenced by pop and country stars like Shania Twain, Bryan Adams, Queen, Avril Lavigne, and Taylor Swift, Romano best describes “I Still Remember” as perfect for blaring out your car windows on a summer’s evening or dancing around your house to in pajamas. Obviously, it’s now fall, so the pajama portion holds up for sure. Below is my Q and A with Caroline as we talk about working with R3HAB, her dreams of working with Taylor Swift, Lauv, Skrillex, Illenium, Charli XCX, and YUNGBLUD, as well as posting pics of her beloved dogs on IG.

Name: Caroline Romano

Age: 19

Height: 5’8

Birthplace: Hattiesburg, MS

Location: Nashville, TN

How’s Nashville treating you?

I’m loving it. Nashville has been a second home to me since I was thirteen, but I continue to find new things about this city that make me fall even harder for it. The best parts of who I am and what has happened in my life are wrapped up in Nashville. It’s where I’ve met my favorite people, and it’s where my most favorite moments have occurred. I think it takes a lot for a person to feel at home somewhere, like they belong there. I’ve always felt that way here, and I’m so thankful that it’s where I’m able to be at the moment.

Very honored to have the chance to talk to such an emerging artist such as yourself. Describe your recent time and experience in working with R3HAB?

Thank you for having me! Working with R3HAB on the remix of “I Still Remember” was truly a surreal experience. I’ve been a fan of his work for years now, so I still can’t believe I have a song remixed by him. I found it so interesting to see how he took the song from its original form to the final version of the remix.

I think he turned it into something incredibly unique, and now I can’t imagine “I Still Remember” sounding any other way. This song has opened up my world in so many new and amazing ways, and I am beyond grateful for R3HAB and everyone else involved in making “I Still Remember” come to life.

For those who don’t know about you, how would you describe your personal brand and sound?

This is a hard question! I think my sound fluctuates with each song I write. I am a very much “mood-based” writer, so whatever I’m feeling or listening to at the moment tends to affect the overall sound of whatever I’m writing. I guess I would describe myself as pop that swings a tiny bit alternative from time to time.

Sonically, I’m very inspired by artists such as Lauv, Charli XCX, Noah Kahan, Taylor Swift, Lorde, Queen, YUNGBLUD, and The Beatles. It’s very important to me that all of my songs sound very distinct from one another, while still fitting into the overall genre that is my “brand.” I think I’m still figuring out a lot of what my sound is, but that’s what is great about music. There are no rules.

It sounds like you’ve been making a name for yourself, opening for the likes of Shawn Mendes, Daya, and Why Don’t We. Describe that experience and how it helped you get to the point of where you’re at now?

I treasure each and every memory of opening for those artists, as they were incredibly special and formative moments in my career. It was a really unique experience to go out on stage before any one of those artists, looking into their crowd and seeing all of those pairs of eyes. It was a very encouraging to see all of their hard work right there in front of me.

It showed me that, with time and a feverish passion, the dream of becoming a successful artist was in reach. It motivated me to press on, and I’d say it lit a new sort of fire in me to one day perform for a crowd of my own. I learned so much from my time opening for those artists, and each experience made me fall even more in love with performing. I’m so grateful for those opportunities that I was given so early on in my career.

For your current single, “I Still Remember (R3HAB Remix)” which has been burning up the streaming charts, it’s got a nice up-tempo, pop kinda beat. What three words would you use to describe the track?

Reminiscent, vibrant, effervescent

How did you first get into singing? Who were your influences growing up?

I honestly don’t remember how I first got into singing. I simply can’t remember a time when I wasn’t. My parents say I was singing before I was talking. I was a painfully shy little kid, and I think singing, or music in general, was a way for me to express myself when I couldn’t figure out how to be myself around other people. I found such a freedom in singing and performing, and I still find that euphoric feeling in it today.

It always felt right in my life, even when a lot of other things didn’t. Some of my musical influences growing up included Shania Twain, Bryan Adams, Queen, Avril Lavigne, and Taylor Swift. It was a lot of what my parents were listening to. Thankfully, they have fantastic music taste. The first album I ever bought was “Fearless” by Taylor Swift. I listened to it every single day on the way to and school in my mom’s minivan.

What are your thoughts on the new generation of pop and independent music artists such as yourself leading the next set of potentially great music?

I think it’s wonderful that independent artists of all ages and genres are able to make music and put it out into the world. That hasn’t always been a possibility, which is terrible, because the release of independent music has brought us some of the greatest artists, albums, and singles of the past five years.

Aside from R3HAB, who else would you like to colab/team up with?

This is another tough one, because there are so many dream collabs! To narrow it down to just a few, I’d say Taylor Swift, Lauv, Skrillex, Illenium, Charli XCX, and YUNGBLUD.

Dream duo with another pop star?

I have to go with Taylor Swift. She’s my dream collab. I don’t think there’s a better songwriter out there today.

Fave producer that you could see yourself working with?

I think Shellback would be really cool to work with. He’s had a hand in many of my all-time favorite songs

Any future projects coming down the pipe?

I’ve got lots of new music coming! I’ve written so many new songs that I cannot wait to share with everyone. Quarantine gave me lots of time to just write and think and feel everything at once, and I think some really great music came out of it all. I’m very excited to release it. I’ve got a few more projects up my sleeve that I can’t share just yet!

Any final or closing thoughts on your new single, where to find you and when and where should we expect to see more of you?

I’d absolutely love it if you were to check out my latest single, “I Still Remember” (R3HAB Remix), as it’s a song I’m really proud of! It’s perfect for blaring out your car windows on a summer’s evening or dancing around your house to in pajamas. I hope it makes you reminisce and dance and feel all of the things music can make you feel. You can find me anywhere you can download or stream music (Spotify, Apple Music, etc.)

You can also find me on all of the social media platforms and other apps of the same genre (Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, etc.) @carolineromanomusic or Caroline Romano.

I post a lot of pictures of my dogs, and I occasionally mention the music thing! I hope you see a lot more of me really soon. I’ve been working really hard to create some things I simply cannot wait to share, and I am so thankful that I am able to do what I love each and every day. Lots of exciting things coming!

Special thanks to Caroline Romano and the folks over at Marbaloo Marketing and Remedy Creative for their time and assistance with this interview.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

