Gerry Creates Own Prophesy by Releasing New Single

Gerry Mancuso possesses musical prowess like no other, going as far as creating a fusion of classic, contemporary rock, and metal genres. While working as a warehouse manager by day, Gerry spends his spare time honing in on his virtuosity. His first album, “Oceans” was released in 2005 and was followed by several more albums. His album, “Prophesy” is reminiscent of instrumental metal and classic rock music, with hints of a space vibe. Now he has a new single that is making waves.

His latest single, “3rd Entry Wave” is an incredible example of instrumental classic rock and metal fusion.

Gerry’s musical talents have been noted all over the world, receiving praise from Serbia’s Time Machine Music, Spain’s Rocktopia Radio (@ 28:15), and Poland, on Last Breath of Wind Podcast (@19:50). After decades of hard work, Gerry is going into overdrive. Instead of living unfulfilled, he decided to push further by creating even more music, a passion he’s always loved.

When asked if he has any advice for other musicians he says, “Harness your God-given talents, so you can bless other people’s souls.” Not only has Gerry worked his hands to the bone creating unique and powerful chords, but he also collaborated with Derek Sherinian from Dream Theater/Planet X on Gerry’s album “Final Frontiers.”

One review of “Prophesy” on Amazon says, “It really feels as though it takes you on a journey. It’s good music for the road, for a run, or just about any scenario. The production is crisp and there is a bevy of excellent sonic tweaks and creative additions that you’ll probably only catch on the third and fourth listen.”

“Music is a higher revelation than all wisdom and philosophy,” Gerry says. In true Mancuso fashion, he continues to use his music to bring that higher level of revelation to all who will listen. You can also check out his one of his singles, “Space Rock” or his cover of “On My Own Alone” from the Bloodsport Soundtrack, which has accumulated more than 200,000 views on YouTube.

His new single “3rd Entry Wave” can be found on Amazon, Spotify, Youtube, Apple Music, Google Music, Deezer, and Gerry’s Bandcamp page.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

