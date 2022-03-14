Among the other communication platforms, Whatsapp has emerged to be one of the world’s most popular messaging apps. This secure, fast, and highly intuitive communication channel has gained much popularity in the market and even among businesses. Small or enterprise-level businesses these days are adopting the best WhatsApp chatbots for enhancing customer experience. These artificial intelligence and machine learning backed chatbots are well equipped to communicate with the customers and offer viable solutions to their queries. Keep reading through to learn the importance of WhatsApp chatbots and how they can accelerate your business in the digitized world.

What exactly is a Whatsapp business chatbot?

A WhatsApp business chatbot is a software program run on the WhatsApp platform and backed by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other associated technologies. The software is primarily used by businesses to converse with their customers with human intervention. This allows the customer care executives to devote their time to more important tasks. The customers can conveniently chat with the bot as the bots provide customers’ queries instantly. The prominent benefit of WhatsApp business chatbots is the ease it offers in terms of interacting with business customers and offering real-time solutions to them.





As the customer receives the much-needed information through a bot without requiring to schedule a call with the representative, it saves huge time and effort. Resolving customer queries over WhatsApp engages them for the long term and also enhances the customer experience.

What are the benefits of WhatsApp business chatbots?

Living in the digitized world with high paced technological advancement happening in every industry, you can find chat bots everywhere. Ranging from business websites to business podcast channels, bots are highly supportive virtual tools for a business which is simplest the job of the owner to attend to each and every customer individually. Considering this, business WhatsApp bots have proved to be a massive hit across every industry. It helps businesses to deploy virtual agents for attending customers while the employees can focus on more critical tasks.

Whatsapp business chatbots are a great alternative to manually interacting with customers. This is because it can be really exhausting and painstaking to reach out to a helpline and wait for several minutes before getting to talk to a customer care executive. In the case of business WhatsApp chatbots, the customer just needs to send their queries in the WhatsApp chat channel. The bot then offers some alternative solutions to them. Clicking on one of them either resolves the queries to bring another menu to the customer to choose from. Here is the list of exciting features of a customer chatbot that is making them highly popular across every business:

Effective integration with the customers

Instantly replying to all the queries or directing them to the customer care executive

Offer real-time support

Send contextual replies automatically

Provides personalized experience to customers

Allows support executives to look into more complex requests

Reduces sales cycle

Ensures end-to-end encryption of all the customer communication

Enhances brand recognition

24*7 accessibility

Indulge your business in WhatsApp chatbots available round the clock to save your valuable customers!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

