Vikings vs Lions Live Reddit: Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Live Stream FREE NFL Week 9 Sunday Night Football

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings live stream, how to watch, NFL football predictions, odds, tv channel, start time. The Detroit Lions look to bounce back with a much needed win over a division rival when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Nov. 8. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Are you ready for the Everson Griffen revenge game?

This could go one of two ways: either the Vikings win and start to feel like they’ve got a chance to get back into the hunt, or they drop their sixth straight home game and we all start looking towards the 2021 draft again.

On paper, the Vikings should have enough firepower to beat the Lions. Dalvin Cook is playing at an incredibly high level, they’ve got two star receivers, and the offensive line is trending upwards. Really, it’ll all come down to Kirk Cousins.

Things are less rosy on defense, but the Vikings do have the benefit of the Lions being without Kenny Golladay. They’ll need young players to step up at cornerback and on the defensive line.

Here’s everything you need to get ready for kickoff:

The inactive lists for both teams will come out at 1 PM. Eastern time.

Follow me on Twitter for updates and commentary from inside the stadium. Happy football Sunday, folks!

Broadcast Information

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

Fans allowed: 250 (player families, mostly)

Game Time: 1:00 pm. ET

TV Channel: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Ben Leber, Greg Coleman)

Online/Streaming: FOX Sports Go, FuboTV (free 7-day trial), Hulu + Live TV, Sling

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Kroger on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:45 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman’s opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Priority Health immediately following the conclusion of this week’s game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

Play-by-play: Dan Miller

Color commentary: Lomas Brown

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2020 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win! A BINGO earns you one entry into the monthly prize drawing, an ARCH BINGO earns you three entries into the drawing, and a BLACKOUT BINGO earns you five entries into the drawing. But wait, if you are the first player to achieve a blackout bingo, you win the game’s grand prize courtesy of BetMGM!

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Each weekly winner will receive a $50 Stadium Collection Gift Card and the season-long winner will receive 4 tickets to a future Lions game.

Lions Facemask Face Paint: All of the face paint fun with none of the mess. Try our new selection of facemask filters in 2020. Ever wondered what you’d look like with Coach Patricia’s beard and a pencil behind your ear? How about trying on a Lions helmet? Show your Lions support and share your photos on social media to become a member of #OnePride with Lions Facemask.

