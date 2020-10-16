Looking at the replay, that crash occurred in the second Sagan group, towards the back. Felline lost his front wheel and skidded off the road.

Remember, Quick-Step’s bread and butter in Grand Tours is usually stage wins – something they have yet to do in this Giro. They have had Almeida in pink for 10 days but today they have sniffed out a chance to see their young Portuguese rider take a victory.

The Sagan group is now 30 seconds down with the Demare group 52 seconds down. It’s all in the balance. But the GC group here look to be pulling this one off. Almeida would face competition from Ulissi and Movistar’s Torres, who is still here – they seem to be the fastest finishers…

Peter Sagan is 15 seconds down on the front of the race, where James Knox is pushing on for Quick-Step. They clearly fancy their man Joao Almeida sprinting to the stage win – and bonus seconds – which is feasible, providing Sagan doesn’t return to the fold. Further back, Demare is at 55 seconds.

The British rider zips clear near the summit and he has the blue jersey of Ruben Guerreiro, his old teammate, chasing him down. Almeida is right there as it comes back together before the EF rider goes clear. The two escapees were reeled in, by the way.

Guerreiro takes the 3pts over the top and now we wait to see what the gaps are. Demare is over a minute back it seems, with Sagan somewhere in between. Diego Ulissi has strung it all out. Quick-Step's Honore is there as is Geoghegan Hart of Ineos. In fact, it's turned into a GC battle as a group of around 20 riders go clear around the maglia rosa. The two escapees have almost been caught. Sagan is off the back, and Demare further in arrears. But the gaps are not huge..

Time to climb! It’s the final climb, which is 2.1km at 9.8%. The two leaders have 30 seconds on the pack. That Groupama trio came right to the front after Demare made it back, tucking in alongside Deceuninck Quick-Step. But then Ineos took over the reins ahead of the climb before UAE’s Valerio Conti came to the front.

What a superb effort by Killian Frankiny and Ignatas Konovalovas who have managed to bring their sprinter back to the fold ahead of the final climb. Demare will need those two again if he’s dropped on the ascent – for there’s a 12km ride to the finish at the foot of the climb.