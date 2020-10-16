The Giro d’Italia 2020 Live Stream a road cycling stage race taking place between 3 and 25 October, after initially being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally to have taken place from 9 to 31 May 2020, as the 103rd edition of the Giro d’Italia, a three-week Grand Tour.
Diego Ulissi claimed a career eighth Giro d’Italia stage when he won Friday’s 13th stage, a 192-km ride between Cervia and Monselice. The Team UAE Emirates rider outsprinted Joao Almeida, who consolidated his overall lead as second place earned the Portuguese a six-second time bonus. Austrian Patrick Konrad took third place.
The Giro continues on Saturday with the 34km individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene and concludes on October 25 in Milan.
Ulissi wins stage 13 at the Giro!
Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) takes the honours after the Italian pips Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) to the line to take his second stage win at this year’s Giro and the eighth of his career. Almeida earned himself a six-second time bonus and so the Portuguese extends his lead on general classification. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) took third in a very peculiar sprint for the line.
Tao Geoghegan Hart was fourth and although it was a fine performance from the Ineos Grenadiers rider, he will start Saturday’s time trial in exactly the same position as he was in this morning: 12th on general classification, 2min 51sec adrift of race leader Almeida.
The duo ditched the rest of the 14-man breakaway that had a yawning gap to the race leader’s group with over 50km still to race and looked set to contest a two-up sprint for the stage honours.
But Padun had the misfortune of puncturing on a cold, wet, rainy descent with 24km to go and, despite a quick bike change and a concerted chase, the Ukrainian eventually conceded the stage to the rider from Ecuador.
João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) once again held onto his 34-second general classification lead over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), and 43 seconds over Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren).
TODAY’S TOP 10
You probably didn’t expect to see this today but all the fast men – except Ulissi – were spat out the back on those climbs. So Sagan misses out on an opportunity to take a second win and prise the maglia ciclamino jersey from Arnaud Demare’s back. The Slovakian almost got back on but in the end he finished 23 seconds down. The Demare group was 41 seconds back.
It’s going to be a sprint among the main GC riders for the stage win as they go under the flamme rouge with 20 seconds on the Sagan chasing quartet. Ulissi has a teammate and must be a favourite with Almeida.
Almeida still has three teammates in this leading group, with Mikkel Honore primed to lead out the Portuguese for the sprint. Behind they have Ballerini in the Sagan chase group should they return to the fold. It looks like Demare has given up – but it’s not so bad for the Frenchman, who will keep his maglia ciclamino because Sagan doesn’t look like he’ll pick up any points.
The Slovakian has ridden clear of his chase group alongside De Gendt, Swift and Ballerini. They’re 25 seconds down and this is a last-ditch attempt to get across. They have 20 seconds on the Demare group. And in the front group, it’s not Torres who is there for Movistar but Samitier and Pedrero. The fascinating finale here.
Fabio Felline has hit the deck on the descent. We’re not sure which group he was in but we’ve just seen him wincing on the side of the road in pain.
Looking at the replay, that crash occurred in the second Sagan group, towards the back. Felline lost his front wheel and skidded off the road.
Remember, Quick-Step’s bread and butter in Grand Tours is usually stage wins – something they have yet to do in this Giro. They have had Almeida in pink for 10 days but today they have sniffed out a chance to see their young Portuguese rider take a victory.
The Sagan group is now 30 seconds down with the Demare group 52 seconds down. It’s all in the balance. But the GC group here look to be pulling this one off. Almeida would face competition from Ulissi and Movistar’s Torres, who is still here – they seem to be the fastest finishers…
Peter Sagan is 15 seconds down on the front of the race, where James Knox is pushing on for Quick-Step. They clearly fancy their man Joao Almeida sprinting to the stage win – and bonus seconds – which is feasible, providing Sagan doesn’t return to the fold. Further back, Demare is at 55 seconds.
The British rider zips clear near the summit and he has the blue jersey of Ruben Guerreiro, his old teammate, chasing him down. Almeida is right there as it comes back together before the EF rider goes clear. The two escapees were reeled in, by the way.
Guerreiro takes the 3pts over the top and now we wait to see what the gaps are. Demare is over a minute back it seems, with Sagan somewhere in between. Diego Ulissi has strung it all out. Quick-Step’s Honore is there as is Geoghegan Hart of Ineos. In fact, it’s turned into a GC battle as a group of around 20 riders go clear around the maglia rosa. The two escapees have almost been caught. Sagan is off the back, and Demare further in arrears. But the gaps are not huge..
Time to climb! It’s the final climb, which is 2.1km at 9.8%. The two leaders have 30 seconds on the pack. That Groupama trio came right to the front after Demare made it back, tucking in alongside Deceuninck Quick-Step. But then Ineos took over the reins ahead of the climb before UAE’s Valerio Conti came to the front.
What a superb effort by Killian Frankiny and Ignatas Konovalovas who have managed to bring their sprinter back to the fold ahead of the final climb. Demare will need those two again if he’s dropped on the ascent – for there’s a 12km ride to the finish at the foot of the climb.