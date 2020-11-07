Haney vs Gamboa Boxing: Live Streaming Full fight 2020 । How to Watch Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa game

INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Watch
Haney vs Gamboa boxing
!! games live without any hassle. Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa full fight 2020 today is going to be a very tough fight. To watch this fight, click on the live streaming link of our site and watch Boxing Unlimited Match in HD. The lightweight division is smoking hot. A few weeks ago, Teofimo Lopez scored the biggest victory of his career, and last Saturday, Gervonta Davis destroyed Leo Santa Cruz with a devastating uppercut in the sixth round. Next month, Ryan Garcia will return to the ring for his toughest test vs. Luke Campbell. And on Saturday night, Devin Haney gets his turn to impress when he faces Yuriorkis Gamboa on DAZN. And impress he will, Haney said.
“I don’t just want to win, I want to win in spectacular fashion,” Haney said. “I want to beat Gamboa worse than anyone has to date. I want to show him that I am the best fighter in the world and better than anyone he’s ever faced. I have to make a statement. The eyes of the boxing world are all on me again. They’ve heard me talk the talk and now it’s time to walk the walk.”
Haney and Lopez certainly have been talking, especially since Lopez, a unified 135-pound titlist and now the division’s No. 1 fighter, scored a decision victory against Vasiliy Lomachenko. Haney has a belt, but Lopez calls him an email champion since Haney was elevated to his spot without actually winning it in the ring.
Gamboa, though, shouldn’t provide a huge challenge for Haney. He’s 38 years old, and he’s coming off a TKO loss to Davis 11 months ago when Gamboa hurt his Achilles tendon early in the fight. Gamboa should get credit for his toughness, but he’s well past his prime to provide a real threat to Haney. That is one reason why Haney is expected to put on such an impressive performance. If he doesn’t, you can imagine there will be plenty of disappointment. And Lopez will probably have something to say about it.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Haney vs. Gamboa on a DAZN card that begins at 8 p.m ET.
Devin Haney Vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa odds
Haney is as big favorite at -2800, meaning you’d have to bet $2,800 to win a measly $100 (for odds with better value, you could also find him here at -2100). Gamboa, meanwhile, is +1300, which means you’d win $1,300 if you wagered $100 on the Gamboa upset. When the line was first announced, Haney was -2000, and almost immediately, he shot up to -3300. Since then, he’s fallen back a bit.
Rather than bet on Haney’s money line, perhaps it’s a better idea is to look at a Haney KO/TKO at -400 as a possibility or to bet the over-under of 6.5 rounds (the over is -125, while the under is -110).
Devin Haney Vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa records
Haney is a potential superstar, and if he fights other potential lightweight stars like Davis, Lopez and Garcia, this division could be plenty of fun for the next few years. Make no mistake, Haney is talented. He’s 24-0 with 15 KOs, but he’s never beaten an elite fighter. Haney’s best wins have come against Antonio Moran and Zaur Abdullaev, but neither of them are championship level boxers. Gamboa isn’t either. So, we probably won’t get to learn on Saturday just how good Haney can be.
Gamboa was a gold medalist for Cuba in 2004, and there were high hopes for his pro career when he made his debut in 2007. But he never got near the top of the boxing hierarchy. He scored nice wins against Orlando Salido in 2010 and Daniel Ponce De Leon the year after. But then he ran into Terence Crawford in 2014 and got stopped. He’s scored some decent wins since then (Rene Alvarado, Roman Martinez and Jason Sosa), but he’s 30-3 with 18 KOs and has never beaten a fighter with the type of talent Haney boasts.
Devin Haney Vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa prediction
Gamboa performed better than I expected he would against Davis at the end of last year. Or maybe Davis was just extraordinarily poor that night before he eventually stopped Gamboa. I don’t like Gamboa’s chances on Saturday, though. I think he’s going to get hurt, and I think it’s possible Haney pounds him into retirement. I like Haney by KO in the sixth round. Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa weights, TV channel, running order & undercard
When is Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa?
Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
Time: 8 p.m. ET
The Haney vs. Gamboa card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Haney and Gamboa are expected to make their ring walks about 11 p.m. ET, but the time depends on the length of the earlier fights.
Haney vs. Gamboa TV, live stream: How to watch
The Haney vs. Gamboa fight isn’t available via traditional pay-per-view or a linear TV channel. Boxing fans can instead sign up to watch the fight online with DAZN, the global sports live-streaming service. DAZN is available in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, Spain and Brazil, and is expanding to include more than 200 countries and territories in December. Others today big event
DAZN can be streamed on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Apple iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3, many smart TVs, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers via DAZN.
How much does the Haney vs. Gamboa fight cost?
New subscribers to DAZN can sign up for a monthly subscription or annual pass to watch the fight. Pricing options vary by region. In the U.S., the annual pass — which includes access to all of DAZN’s live events, as well as highlights, behind-the-scenes features and original shows — is $99.99. Those who prefer a monthly plan can sign up for $19.99.
For current subscribers, the fight is already included as part of your plan.
Where is the Haney vs. Gamboa fight?
The Haney vs. Gamboa fight will take place at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida.
This marks the first time Haney competes at the venue, while Gamboa fights for the second time at Hard Rock Live. In his first fight in the United States, in October 2007, Gamboa beat Adailton de Jesus via sixth-round TKO.
Devin Haney record and bio
Name: Devin Haney
Nationality: American
Born: Nov. 17, 1998
Height: 5-8
Reach: 71 inches
Total fights: 24
Record: 24-0 with 15 knockouts
Yuriorkis Gamboa record and bio
Name: Yuriorkis Gamboa
Nationality: Cuban
Born: Dec. 23, 1981
Height: 5-5 ½
Reach: 65 inches
Total fights: 33
Record: 30-3 with 18 knockouts
Haney vs. Gamboa fight card
Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa for Haney’s WBC Lightweight title
Filip Hrgovic vs. Rydell Booker; Heavyweight
Zhilei Zhang vs. Devin Vargas; Heavyweight
Reshat Mati vs. Marcos Mojica; Welterweight
Raymond Ford vs. Rafael Reyes; Featherweight
Darren Cunningham vs. Juan Gabriel Medina; Junior Featherweight
Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Juan Jose Martinez.
