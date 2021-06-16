In your day-to-day activities, your body is at risk of experiencing pain due to the different activities you undertake. Different body parts may experience pain, such as the neck, spine, shoulders, or even body joints. If you are involved in an accident, exposed to any form of injury, or even perform strenuous work, pain is inevitable in your body. Home remedies may manage the pain, such as applying pain-relieving medications or even taking painkillers. However, that pain doesn’t go away quickly as the damage may be severe and require a specialist to manage the pain. If you are experiencing persistent pain, worry no more, for Livingston Samwell Institute for Pain Management has got a solution for you. Please book an appointment with them to schedule a plan for you.

What is Pain?





Pain is an unpleasant feeling in the body which occurs due to an actual or perceived body injury. Pain causes discomfort to your body which forces you to seek medication to relieve the pain. People experience pain differently even if they are subjected to the same condition. Some people will experience intense pain, and others will experience dull pain due to different factors. For example, a stressed or anxious person or one who fears pain will feel more pain than the person who has a higher tolerance for pain. Emotions tune the brain to perceive pain differently.

What are some causes of pain?

Various factors cause pain in your body. Some cause more intense pain, and others cause dull pain. They include;

Bone fractures

Headaches

Spur or strains

Stomach aches or cramps

Toothache

Cuts or burns

The pain comes in different magnitudes, and it is also treated differently depending on your condition and its severity.

What are the different types of pain?

Whereas there are different causes of pain, there also different types of pain based on where it occurs and its intensity. They include;

Soft tissue pain

Acute pain

Chronic pain

Breakthrough pain

Nerve pain

Bone pain

At Samwell Institute for Pain Management, Dr. Jay M. Shah, together with the team, performs various tests to identify which type of pain you are experiencing, which helps formulate your treatment plan.

Treatment options for pain

Depending on the type and causes of pain, specialists apply different treatment procedures to eradicate the pain. The different treatment options include;

Medications (painkillers) for pain like headaches or stomach ache

Acupuncture (mind and body technique)

Psychological therapies such as relaxation and meditation

Physical therapies such as massage, exercises, or use of hot or cold packs to apply on the painful area

Occupational therapy

What are non-opioids and opioids?

Non-opioids are medications used to relieve chronic pain, while opioids are medications used to relieve severe pain, and they usually change the way your brain perceives the pain.

At Samwell Institute for Pain Management, the team will diagnose you to identify your source of pain from neck pain, knee pain, back pain, arthritis, and car accidents, work-related injuries, or the spine. They then proceed with their treatment procedure. Their interventional pain-relieving solutions focus on non-opioid treatments. To get the best pain management services from a team of specialists, call or book online to schedule an appointment.

