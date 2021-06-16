H Da Monsta is a Canadian hip-hop artist, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur who is making a name for himself in the music industry worldwide. Being in the industry for years, H Da Monsta is using his connections and fanbase as a foundation to grow his own apparel brand named Forever Young Apparel, also known as F.E.Y. During his career, H Da Monsta has shared the stage with some big names, and is now building his clothing brand at the same time.





Developing his brand, H Da Monsta hopes to make Forever Young Apparel the next big clothing brand in the world. In addition to being a savvy entrepreneur, H Da Monsta has seen major growth in his music craft, meticulously developing his skills over the years from his flow and smooth delivery to his lyrical talents.

H Da Monsta continues to work and release his tracks and is preparing to release an album before this year 2021. With achievements and success decorating his name, He will be making noise in the music industry for years to come.

Listen to H Da Monsta here

Follow H Da Monsta on Instagram here

