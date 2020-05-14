Home>#INSCMagazine>Health News: Outcomes of GM-CSF ELISA Kit
Health News: Outcomes of GM-CSF ELISA Kit

14 May 2020
GM-CSF stands for Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It plays a considerable role in embryo implementation and its development. It is helpful in the development of neutrophils, monocytes, dermal dendritic cells, myeloid, and eosinophils. It has a role in dendritic cell chemoattractant and neutrophil. It promotes the Th17 and Th1 cell and supports the activation of microglia, dendritic cell, eosinophils, and alveolar macrophages.

It also react incorporation with G-CSF to promote tumor cell invasion and proliferation. GM-CSF signals with the help of receptors. These receptors are made up of beta chain, and R alpha. Syndecan 2 acts as a co-receptor in it. IL-5 and IL-3 receptors complexes share beta c subunit.


GM-CSF ELISA kit

The GM-CSF Elisa kit is used to quantify and detecting antigens and proteins. Different manufacturers, manufacture standardized ELISA kits to smoothen the immunodetection experiments. For detection, ELISA Kit can be selected based on antibodies conjugates, species reactivity, and target family.

You can purchase GM-CSF in ready to use form. Colony-stimulating factor 2 is also another name for protein. It has secret localization and 144 residual proteins. CSF, molgramostim, granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor and sargramostim are other names for CSF.

CSF is equally beneficial for the rat, chickens, guinea pig, primate, mouse, humans, and other mammals. It is only used in research in different laboratories. It is designed for therapeutic or any diagnostic purpose.

Components in ELISA kit

  • Coated with 96 well strip Microplate
  • It has a wash buffer
  • It has a stop solution
  • Assay diluents are also included
  • Enrich with Lyophilized standards
  • Antibodies for Biotinylated detection are also part of it.
  • Streptavidin conjugated HRP is also part of ELISA kit
  • One step substrate TMB is also included

Required material

  • Deionized water or distilled
  • To produce 1 ul or 2 ul volumes, precision pipettes are also required
  • To reagent preparation, 1 to 25 ul pipettes, those are adjustable
  • Graduated cylinders of I liter and 100 ul
  • In preparation of the standard solution and for sampling, tubes would be required
  • The absorbent paper would also be needed
  • To measure 450nm absorbance, microplate readers those are capable of measurement
  • For analysis of ELISA’s data, the computer having appropriate software would be used, or log graph paper is also helpful in this regard.

Usage

  • According to the user guide, prepare all standards, samples, and reagents.
  • In each of it, mix 100ul of sample or standard
  • Incubate it at 4˚C O/N or 2.5 h at RT
  • Now add biotin antibody with measurement 100 ul to each
  • Incubate it for 45 min at RT
  • Now put 100 ul of TMB to each
  • At RT, Incubate it again 30 min
  • Now add stop solution of 50 ul to each
  • At 450nm read it immediately

The storage of ELISA Kit

The ELISA kit is usable up to 1 year, from the day it manufactured if stored at -20˚ C. repeated freezing should be avoided. The kit could be stable for 6 months if you put it on 4˚ C. if you need to store it over a long period, it is recommended to put it at -80˚ C.

