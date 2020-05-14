Influencers That Are Making A Difference

I’m sure it’s not just me that struggles with understanding the fact that Kylie Jenner can make $1.2 million on one sponsored Instagram post. Just how? Can you even imagine how amazing that would be? What would you do with this kind of responsibility? Well, luckily there are some influencers that are not just using their influencer fame to make money, but they are taking that fame and trying to make a difference by bringing awareness to issues that are close to their hearts

Kristy V Helps the Animals

Kristy V @sisterkristy is much more than that hot girl you wish you were best friends with, even if just so you could stare at her every second of the day and get lost in her dreamy blue eyes, (thank goodness we have Instagram for that).. but she is actually very passionate about trying to find animals homes. She’s rescued cats herself, and she has links in her Patreon website for you to donate and links through her Instagram page, so you can do your part. She’s even promoting other Instagram influencers who are trying to raise money and awareness for the same reason like @sarperduman. She’s using the responsibility that comes with having 125k followers and doing something that betters the world by bringing awareness to a cause close to her heart.

Sarper Duman Rescues Cats

You’ve probably come across some of Sarper Duman’s posts. He is known for his adorable videos of him playing the keyboard while his cats are on his lap clearly enjoying the music. Although that content is strong enough as it is, he posts with a purpose of awareness. The cats in his videos are not all his own. He has found and rescued many of the cats on the streets, and he has taken them in. He is currently taking care of 18 cats that were in need of homes, many that needed nursing back to health, and some that continue to have some issues that require an attentive caretaker. If you want to help support him and his cats, he does have Patreon to raise money for supplies for his cats, patreon.com/helpanimals.

Scott Bartnick Educates on Nutritional Health

Scott Bartnick, @foundscott is also doing more than filling your feed with amazing photos of his adorable labradoodle, Moses. He is teaching people how to run a successful online business. Although his content already trends on his helpful insight, which is its own way of giving back to the community, he’s also on the Board of directors of Foodequality.org. Foodequality.org is a new nonprofit targeted to educate underserved communities on the importance of a good diet for healthy living. Scott is using his resources as an influencer to make a real difference in the world.

Laura Anderson Raises Mental Health Awareness

Laura Anderson, @lauraanderson1x was on Love Island, Season 4, and is using her newfound following of 1.5 Million people on her Instagram to raise awareness for mental health. With the recent loss of the previous Love Island host, Caroline Flack, this is a cause that is close to her heart. Laura is an ambassador for It’s Okay Not To Be Okay. The It’s OK campaign is determined to bring help and awareness for mental health. They have an online store where all profits are donated to the mental health charity Mind. This is an important cause to bring awareness to, as there is still a stigma to discussing mental health issues. This needs stigma needs to be broken, and Laura is doing her part to help the cause.

There are plenty of other celebrities that are voices for a cause close to their hearts. Miley Cyrus is an advocate for To Write Love On Her Arms. Joel and Benji Madden work with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention after receiving countless letters from fans struggling with suicidal thoughts. Ellen DeGeneres has an entire gorilla rescue opened with the help of her wife and many other friends, and Max Ehrich is a peace advocate.

It’s important to keep a feed that promotes positivity, and what a better way than to follow influencers that are helping a greater cause, and working to make the world a better place. Hopefully by filling your feed with these loving people who give back, they can inspire you to do the same.

