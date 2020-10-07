Hip Hop & R&B Artist Uplifts During National Pandemic with New Single & Music Video, “2020 Is Our Year”   

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















With a pandemic, racial injustices and the upcoming Presidential election approaching, Americans would agree that our nation is in need of a major pick-me-up song! Recording Artist Cameo aka Cameo Bobo, a gifted musician from Nashville, TN, offers that needed motivation in a brand new song called “2020 Is My Year”. The up-tempo, dance single is packed with positive vibes and is available now on all digital music outlets including Apple Music, Amazon and Spotify.

The complementary music video to “2020 Is My Year” showcases scenes of a neighborhood block party and ends with a motivational message for fans empowering them to know that “the year 2020” can be incredible with the power of words, mindset and positivity. Cameo believes the only circumstance that can stop goodness from flowing in our lives is a negative mindset. Therefore, as people begin to sing, “2020 Is My Year” goodness will flow freely and the spirit of uncertainty, fear and disappointment attempting to overcome our nation will be broken.

Flaunting a catchy flow, motivating lyrics and a gripping beat, you’ll find yourself singing along to the lyrics and sharing the song with friends. The song came to Cameo while riding in her car, thinking about life difficulties and fighting mental discouragement. The lyrics, “2020 Is My Year. I ain’t never gonna stop cause God got me poppin’ came to her mind. Those lyrics and melody encouraged Cameo to share and inspire others.

Cameo possesses a natural gift to encourage and inspire, and is a beauty extractor to all she meets. She is changing the world one person at a time through music, fashion and as a Goal Coach. Her drive to help women evolve, achieve goals and be beautiful every single day is one of her most inspiring attributes. www.iamcameo.com/music

About Cameo Bobo

Cameo aka Cameo Bobo is a rapper/singer and songwriter based in Nashville, TN. An avid soul, Hip/hop and RB music lover from a young age, Cameo brings positive vibes and energy to music by using her natural gift of encouragement. A graduate of Middle TN State University, she has performed at many events/TV shows including Bobby Jones Presents and was nominated for numerous awards including a Southern Entertainment Award (SEA). Her first single, “FAWM,” was released in 2015. Her newest Single, “2020 Is My Year” an upbeat motivational song, released June 12, 2020, is playing on radio and available on all music platforms. Cameo’s desire with her newest release is to inspire the world to know that 2020 is not canceled.

