Virtual Luxury Home Tours with Momentum 360! 

Learn everything you need to know about virtual luxury home tours – where to find them, how useful they are, and we’ll show one of our favorites!

What Makes a Luxury Home?

According to RocketHomes, a luxury home is defined as “one that is valued within the top 10% of properties on the local market. Luxury homes tend to be considerable in size, located in optimal areas, constructed and finished with high-end materials and designed with uncommon architectural details and exceptional amenities.”

These homes are fancy, with beautiful architecture and incredible design features, enough to make any passerby immediately jealous. Many of us will unfortunately never have the means to buy one of these homes, but why should that stop us from enjoying them anyway?

Where To Find Them

Did you know Momentum 360 has locations all over the country? Headquartered in Philadelphia, we're so grateful to have expanded to over 30 locations nationwide, plus in Canada.

If you’re looking to purchase or rent your own luxury home, Momentum 360 has tours in all the best cities for it, including beautiful beach homes in New Jersey, Los Angeles, Florida, and many more. Check them out on our website here!

It’s easy to find virtual tours of luxury homes using search parameters on any given realtor’s website. According to the previously mentioned definition of a “luxury” home, all you would have to do is filter out results in your preferred neighborhood based on size and highest prices.

How Useful Tours Are

If you’ve been reading our blogs for awhile now (and even if you haven’t!), you should know that here at Momentum 360, virtual tours for real estate are one of our biggest priorities. We believe that every and any industry can benefit from a virtual tour, but real estate in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic has proven that virtual tours are a necessity.

The country is slowly but surely reopening after the national shutdown back in March. Unfortunately, real estate has taken a hit in terms of being able to host open houses and have in-person tours of properties. Luckily, realtors are moving to being able to do this virtually with the help of Matterport 3D tours.

These 3D tours are also useful even if a luxury home is a little out of your price range. Because these luxury homes are supposed to be the best of the best, hopefully your dream luxury home would have all of the things you want in your home (even if yours isn’t “luxury”). By being able to walk through these homes that have it all, you can get a much better understanding of what your actual needs are, versus what is just a wishlist item.

Plus, seeing your dream luxury home can give you an extra thing to work hard for, much like a dream car or dream vacation!

Momentum 360’s Favorite Luxury Home

One of the fanciest and most luxurious homes that Momentum 360 has had the pleasure of doing a virtual tour for is this one, Penthouse 1609, a lavish penthouse apartment located in South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida. It is rented out by 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach.

South Beach is one of the neighborhoods of Miami Beach. This scenic neighborhood glitters with trendy nightlife, luxury oceanfront hotels, fine dining, and a world-famous beach scene.

South Beach is one of the neighborhoods of Miami Beach. This scenic neighborhood glitters with trendy nightlife, luxury oceanfront hotels, fine dining, and a world-famous beach scene.

Some more locations we love to shoot virtual luxury home tours are Brigantine, Deal, and Avalon, all cities located on the New Jersey Shore that are home to multi-million dollar homes. These homes are beautiful, spacious, incredibly-designed, and are SO much fun for us to show off using 3D virtual tours.

That’s it for this week’s blog! As always, check out our website and social media to learn more about Momentum 360 and all that we do.

For information about pricing, check out our pricing page here.

For a complete list of Momentum 360 Services, check out our website here.

Still not convinced? Check out our portfolio and see our work for yourself!

Our team members have also worked at Google and Facebook before, so we have the most up-to-date knowledge in the business. All to help your business rank at the top of Google and kickstart your journey to be a future lead generation machine!

Here at Momentum 360, we want to make growing your business easier than ever. Investing in a virtual tour is without a doubt an imperative step in making that happen. Our society is prioritizing digital content now more than ever, and we likely will not see a decline in this mindset in the future years.

If you are interested in learning more about Momentum 360 Virtual Tours or would like to have one made for your business, feel free to email us or schedule a call with Sean or Mac. For more information, visit our website! Mac Frederick and Sean Boyle, owners of Momentum, have over twenty years of experience in the digital marketing field and have a passion for helping businesses reach their fullest potential.

We post our Momentum Monday and Small Business Saturday blog every week, so feel free to subscribe and make sure you are up to date on the latest trends in the industry. If you have any questions or concerns, leave them in the comments below! From everyone at Momentum 360, thanks for the love, stay healthy, and until next time, build Momentum!

