Home Décor: Give Your Bedroom A Makeover With The Right Bedding!

Your bed is a large statement piece in your bedroom, but did you know very few people ever consider their bedding? If you are considering a bedroom makeover look no further than Macy’s furniture.

The design, style and type of bedding accessories you choose can set the tone for your room, which is why we have compiled a list of five tips to consider when purchasing bedding!

Quality Counts

Our society has conditioned us to choose affordable or cheap options when decorating, but unfortunately, low quality bedding shows. Not only does it impact your ability to get a good night’s rest, it just doesn’t last as long as a more expensive option.

Oftentimes, lower priced bedding uses microfiber fabric which can lead to night-long itching and skin irritation. Not to mention, you will find your quality of sleep suffering. There are things you should DIY or save money on, but your bedding isn’t one of them!

Consider The Thread Count

The thread count is the number of woven threads in a horizontal and vertical position per square inch of fabric. As a rule of thumb, the higher the thread count, the more comfortable, durable and expensive bedding is. Most readily available bed sheets are around 200 thread count, but a high end luxury sheet set will go as high as 250 – 300.

Go Bold

Most people opt for safe neutral bedding without patterns or texture, but consider how boring that is! You can easily transform your bedroom into a designer space by selecting throws or blankets with texture. In fact, there are many bedding designs that incorporate bold colors, patterns and textures, why not consider them next time you go shopping?

Switch It Up

A bed looks chic and sophisticated when different bold patterns are used to complement each other. In fact, you can change the look and feel of your room by mixing and matching the different bedding sets you own. After all, playing it safe is boring!

Next time you have to launder your pillowcases or your sheets, think about pieces you can use interchangeably. In fact, what’s old is new again when you swap out accessories. Instead of purchasing pricey new bedding, give your bed a facelift.

Corner Ties Are A Must

If you choose to use a duvet cover versus a comforter, corner ties in the cover are a must! They can prevent the dreaded duvet from shifting and needing constant smoothing and shaking. What are corner ties? They literally allow you to tie the corners of your duvet to the inside of the matching cover corners. This is an ingenious way to prevent shifting!

Many higher end duvet cover sets will feature corner ties and they will be advertised as such. It may seem like such a small addition to bedding, but they make a world of difference!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

