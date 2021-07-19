Gutter covers/guards are the newest technology that keeps your gutters free from debris. However, many people have begun to wonder if they are worth the investment? While you might spend a pretty penny on gutter covers, think about the time and energy you save by not having to clean your gutters out after every storm, or every new season. If you hire a professional company to clean your gutters, that’s extra money in your pocket in the long run of things.

Gutter guards are worth the investment for these 5 main reasons:





Reduce Gutter Cleaning

The number one reason people opt for gutter guards is to reduce the amount of money, time and effort they spend on getting their gutters cleaned. Bi-annual cleaning can become a thing of the past, because gutter guards help prevent twigs, limbs, leaves and other debris from entering your gutters. You still will need to occasionally clean your gutter guards and your gutters, but not nearly as often. Mesh gutter guards are a great option because they are easy to clean the guard itself, and it’s easy to access inside the gutter for any debris that escapes through.

If your home is two or three stories, consider hiring a professional gutter cleaning company. Cleaning your gutters can be a dangerous task, especially for individuals who aren’t trained or used to handling the job.

Protect Your Home

Another important reason to install gutter guards is to protect your home. Clogged gutters can cause a multitude of issues for your home. When the water is blocked in your gutters from correctly filtering out and away from your home, it pools. This can cause damage to your roof, siding, foundation, and more. Avoiding these issues will make them more and more expensive the more serious they become.

If you own a home, you should want to protect your investment, your family, and your property.

Minimize Mold and Mildew

Gutter guards can also help minimize the growth of mold and mildew. Not only is mold and mildew not good or eye-appealing for your house, it’s also not good for your health. The most common debris that enters/blogs your gutters is tree limbs, twigs, leaves, dirt and other natural debris. All of this debris can harbour mold spores, which will flourish and grow in clogged, moist gutter systems. And it won’t stop growing just in your gutters, but can spread to your roof/walls which causes rot and other damage.

Pest Control

We bet you didn’t know that gutter guards can also act as pest control for your home. Pests are known to build their nests inside of gutter systems. This can cause a series of problems that we probably don’t even need to mention. Do you want pests/bugs entering your home? Or nesting close to your roof? Probably not. Standing or pooling water in your gutters can also attract other insects such as mosquitoes. The last thing you want is a breeding ground in your gutter system.

Fire Protection

If your home is located in a wildfire-prone area, gutter guards can act as a fire protection system. They prevent leaves, limbs, trees and other combustible debris from entering your gutters and drying out. Metal gutter guards and gutters are less combustible than plastic, and can help protect the most vulnerable part of your home during a fire, the roof.

If you are debating on whether or not to purchase gutter guards in Huntsville, Alabama for your home, we hope this helped make your decision a little easier. Contact a local gutter guard company in your area.

