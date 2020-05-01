10 Popular Free YouTube Intro Maker Tools 2020

Making a perfect video is not that difficult if you use the right tools and pay attention to small details while creating the content. A video’s intro is undoubtedly one of the most crucial elements as it lays a significant impact on the audience’s first impression.

Best YouTube Intro Makers for making it big on YouTube

There are plenty of tools offering amazing templates and presets that ease the task of video intro making and editing. They include advanced options like audio mixing, Green Screen, PIP, and others, helping the makers to enhance the perfection level of their content creatively.

Read on to know about the best YouTube intro makers of 2020 –

InVideo

InVideo’s unique, in-built intro template for video making stands out for giving a professional look to the content. This YouTube intro maker has an exclusive collection of templates for video marketing, Personal Ads, Instagram Videos, Promotional Videos, and more.

This tool is a good fit for beginners and seasoned YouTube makers. With this tool in use, you can easily create videos to make money or for branding.

Renderforest

Next in the list is Renderforest that allows the individuals to create an eye-catching intro for their videos. This tool is popularly used for videos created for commercial and entertainment purposes. It facilitates the users with a wide range of animations and offers them the tools to experiment with texts, images, logo placement.

Biteable

If you are into making animated videos for your YouTube channel, then Biteable will prove out to be an ideal intro making software tool for the purpose. They offer both premium and free plans for their prospective clients.

IntroCave

It is a highly popular and specialized cost-free video intro maker use that facilitates individuals with professional-level tools for creating perfect video intro. IntroCave comes with a variety of templates belonging to a wide range of categories.

All you need to do is choose a template of your choice and edit it as per your requirement. It will take less than 2 hours to download your HD quality intro. The tool allows users to upload audio, logos, images, and other assets to enrich their content.

Video Creek

This is another amazing YouTube video intro making tool that helps beginners to create appealing intro at zero cost. With the availability of a diverse selection of templates, this intro maker allows users to tweak several assets of their contents like audio and image while leveraging the customization benefits. However, the video layout can’t be changed.

Video Creek is not an ideal tool for the individuals aiming to create pro-level videos for your YouTube channel, but its video intro making tools are satisfactory.

MotionDen

Beautiful templates, animated intros, and a bundle of customization options – MotionDen has everything that you need for sprucing up your YouTube videos. It’s highly standardized designer templates offer countless options to the video-makers to come up with something suiting their unique style.

Offeo

If you have been looking for a free, all-inclusive video maker for beginners featuring an intuitive interface, then Offeo will surely meet your expectations. There are good selections of templates for multiple categories, including logos, intros, and outros.

The templates come with a bundle of in-built assets like commercially licensed, high-quality graphics, and professional images. Moreover, this software has free plans for creating 30-second videos. The best part is that its free plan videos don’t feature watermarks.

Videobolt

If you have been looking for outstanding YouTube video editing software capable of capturing the attention of the target audience, then place your bet on this one. From producing logo animations to creating branded YouTube videos with no hassle, Video bolt will help you with every aspect of video making.

It includes wide selections of customization, allowing the users to infuse their unique identity to the video’s intro. This online editor also gives the freedom of creating detailed retro videos, business videos, and cinematic presentations.

Video shop

An easy to use video software designed for creating highly-graded intros and video editing. From stocking music pieces of your choice to adding customized assets such as images to your videos, YouTubers can easily create perfect intro using this tool.

You’ll also have countless options for tweaking your videos like adding sound effects, brightness level alteration, and visual details customization. Moreover, there are several options for filters that can come in handy for enhancing video quality and creating the desired video intro.

Intro Champ

With hundreds of intro video templates in its kitty, Intro Champ offers a wide range of editing and customization options to the video makers. You can easily find a template suiting your channel’s category. Plus, this tool features an easy to use interface and simple that can be easily handled by the beginners as well. However, it isn’t a free intro maker, but its plans are cost-effective.

Final Words

The free YouTube intro tools are both time and money-saving, but they do have certain limitations in terms of functionality. Also, some of them include branding or watermark making, making it difficult for users to create professional videos for their brand. However, this issue can be resolved by upgrading your account to a premium. In a nutshell, it can be said that free intro makers aren’t a bad option, but their output level and quality can’t be compared to the paid tools.

