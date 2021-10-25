October has been an important month for WWE but there are many battles to be fought in the future. Ratings still aren’t that hot and it’s not too long before the Road to WrestleMania begins to be travelled along. How can they boost those ratings before April 2022?

The company has rightly been accused of being a bit stale this year. They still struggle to create new stars and have a reliance on part-timers such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. October has seen the WWE Draft take place and that has shaken up the rosters of Raw and Smackdown.





WWE do lack originality at times and that has to stop. That was seen on the October 22 edition of Smackdown. Brock Lesnar had just lost a Universal title match against champion Roman Reigns. However, he is not someone who gets seen week-in and week-out and never has a match on Raw or Smackdown.

Cue him attacking an authority figure and being suspended indefinitely. We’ve seen it before WWE, and we know he’ll eventually come back. The Crown Jewel loss created an ongoing story and Lesnar will be back. Bu what does Reigns do in the meantime though?

Drew McIntyre is on Smackdown now and is a possible title challenger, though he won’t win the belt. Reigns just has to be kept busy until one of two things happen. The dream match for WWE is Roman Reigns v The Rock, who he just happens to be related to. It fits in perfectly with the Head of the Table storyline, but will The Rock make his return?

If he does, it’s a feud that will make national headlines. However, if it’s not possible, then get ready for Reigns v Lesnar at WrestleMania. A good match-up but we’ve seen it all before.

It’s difficult at present to see where the WWE title will be going in the future. Big E. recently won the title and is likely to keep it for a while. Possible contenders after the WWE Draft include Edge, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. There doesn’t appear to be a feud that will cause the ratings to rocket in the coming months.

King Xavier Woods in a feud with his New Day partner Kofi Kingston is a possibility. They’ve been tagging together for a fair while and a feud might just work. In the women’s division, Becky Lynch against Rhea Ripley would be a good match-up. Charlotte Flair v Sasha Banks also would be entertaining. A Flair v Lynch match has to be worked out somehow, especially with real backstage heat.

