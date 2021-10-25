Covid travel rules have altered more than once since the pandemic began. Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation and amending their guidelines accordingly. Imposing restrictions and lifting them can occur within hours, so travelers are advised to keep up to date with current trends and rules when planning and executing a travel itinerary.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) publishes updated advisories for travelers to follow as their departure time nears. Claiming ignorance about the rules will not get travelers anywhere with relevant authorities, meaning it is best to arm themselves with all pertinent knowledge to ensure compliance. Here, we discuss the latest travel updates.





Land border crossings

In one of the most significant restriction relaxations, America’s government has opened its land borders to Canada and Mexico for non-essential travel. Until now, people needed essential worker permits to drive from one country to the next.

Miami rapid PRC testing for Covid from Drip Hydration, Event Scan, Global 7 Diagnostics, and Covid Clinic should remain an essential part of Floridians’ plans to travel to international destinations, whether by land or air. These services simplify the testing process with a variety of Covid tests, including a rapid PCR test that takes hours to render a result instead of days. Travelers can also utilize private testing services in America’s two land border neighbors.

The current CDC guidelines stipulate that any travelers entering the US at land border points will answer questions about their vaccination status. Vaccinated individuals can enter America at its land borders.

Domestic authorities recognize any vaccination approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), even those not available domestically, such as the AstraZeneca vaccine, a popular option in Canada.

While travelers do not need to prove their Covid status when entering America, its neighbors might insist on a negative test result. Travelers should consult advisories to ensure they have the necessary paperwork to enter their destination.

Air travel

Anyone entering America by air travel must present a negative Covid test upon their arrival. They should get tested less than three days before their return trip, as results are only deemed valid for 72 hours. An older test will not be accepted. Airlines continue insisting that passengers present negative Covid tests when boarding planes for international destinations.

The CDC continues advising people not to travel unless they are fully vaccinated. Those who are vaccine recipients are unlikely to become seriously ill and less likely to spread Covid. However, vaccination does not mitigate a person’s risk of getting Covid and passing it to unvaccinated individuals, for whom any consequences could be dire. Air travel restrictions demand that passengers wear masks.

Travel to America

Some countries remain designated as red zones, meaning that non-citizens and immigrants may not travel into America if they were in one of these countries less than two weeks before their arrival. This does not apply to citizens and lawful permanent residents. Among the countries on America’s red list are Brazil, Guatemala, Iraq, and several European countries. The State Department is in negotiations with these states and could amend travel advisories without prior notice.

From November 8, 2021, American authorities will require foreign travelers entering the United States to provide evidence that they are vaccinated. While this does not guarantee these individuals do not have Covid, it reduces the likelihood of being ill.

Essential and non-essential travel

America’s land, sea, and air borders are now open to non-essential travelers, such as those going on vacation. Authorities hope this will restimulate a flagging tourism and hospitality sector, hard-hit by the pandemic and its ensuing restrictions.

However, tourists should know that several Covid prevention rules remain in effect, such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing. The regulations may change from one area to another, and having up-to-date information is critical. People traveling to any destination should keep masks and sanitizers with them to avoid the frustration of not accessing places due to noncompliance.

Exceptions

Limited exceptions to any stipulated travel restrictions are in place, although authorities apply them stringently. Anyone hoping to qualify for an exemption must meet all the relevant criteria or risk being denied the right to enter or exit America.

Most exceptions apply to emergencies, such as allowing family members to enter the country to be with a loved one during a crisis. Even when this happens, travelers should not bank on having an easy time getting their exemption. Authorities advise not attempting to take advantage of such exemptions unless there are no alternatives.

