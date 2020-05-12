How does CBD oil work to chronic pain?

CBD oil benefits are one of the recently researched medical substances. It has been studied and tested by some researchers and institutes to have many benefits, including chronic pain. What is CBD oil? How does it work to chronic pain? Let’s find out!

What is CBD oil?

CBD also is known as cannabidiol, is known as one of more than 80 chemical cannabinoids found in the marijuana plant called Cannabis sativa. Hence, CBD oil or cannabis oil is the oil extracted from the CBD compound. Though CBD has been in existence for as long as 3000 B.C. when Cannabis seeds were discovered, they have just been recently legalized through the use of medical marijuana.

The delay in legalization stemmed from the complicated nature of marijuana as a medicinal product, though considered as an easily abused substance. After years of research on the medical use and benefits of cannabis, CBD has been legalized to serve for medicinal purposes as a constituent of medical marijuana.

How does CBD oil work in the body?

According to science, the body is known to have an endocannabinoid system. This system has two cannabinoid receptors: CB1 and CB2. The CB1 receptors can be found mostly in the brain and contribute to cognitive actions of appetite, mood, coordination, thinking and memory. The CB2 receptors are located in the immune system where they are responsible for pain and inflammation response in the body.

THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol, another cannabinoid in marijuana is known to attach to the CB1 receptor in the brain. This explains why people who smoke marijuana develop issues related to cognitive functions. CBD, on the other hand, is known to attach to the CB2 receptors. However, it does so indirectly by stimulating the body to produce its cannabinoids. These cannabinoids have a positive influence on the body’s response to pain and inflammation.

Benefits of CBD oil

CBD oil has been researched to have many health benefits. These benefits include the use of CBD for anxiety, depression, epilepsy, and chronic pain.

Chronic pain

Chronic pain includes pain from arthritis, a terminal illness like cancer, fibromyalgia, rheumatism, diabetes and other neuropathic pains. Chronic pain is mostly experienced by people who have arthritis. Arthritis or Gout is characterized by chronic pain, stiffness and decreased movement within joints which can range from moderate to severe. About 300,000 children and 54 million adults in the U.S have arthritis. This report is estimated to increase by 49 per cent by 2040.

Arthritis is one excruciating illness as the pain can be severe and unbearable for the patient. There have been treatments to manage this illness; however, patients plagued with this illness seek a permanent pain relief treatment. CBD has been researched to grant such wish, at least to an extent.

How does CBD oil work to chronic pain?

Since CBD oil has been discovered to act on the body’s response to pain and inflammation, research has confirmed its effect on chronic illness such as arthritis. The journal pain published a study in December 2017 on how CBD decreased inflammation of joints of arthritis patients. While the Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management have discovered that CBD oil reduces the pain of people who have cancer and multiple sclerosis.

Researchers have also discovered that the use of CBD oil with less than 0.3% THC is more effective in the relief of chronic pain.

Precautions for the use of CBD oil

CBD oil use can lead to drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and a host of other side effects. The use of CBD oil combined with THC can cause side effects like addictiveness, and cognitive inabilities if used for a very long time. Hence, it is advisable to consult your doctor before using CBD oil. Ensure you use only prescribed dosage.

