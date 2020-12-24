How Does CBG Oil Work

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It’s been rightfully called the mother of all cannabinoids, CBG (cannabigerol) has indeed taken the market by storm. Just look around; it is suddenly everywhere, packed in oil, tinctures, gums and capsules.

CBG is essentially the building block for other, more talked-about cannabis compounds like THC and CBD.

Though CBG oil is relatively new to the cannabidiol world, it has become more prominent and a topic of interest for many. If you wish to pursue the product, here’s what you should know about CBG, how the oil works, and its positive effect on your body.

What is CBG?

CBG is one of the 100 plus cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. While CBD and THC are more abundant, CBG is present in much smaller proportions in both hemp and marijuana, 2% and 1%, respectively, making it a minor cannabinoid.

Though identified in 1964, years later, researchers determined that CBG starts life as CBGA (cannabigerolic acid), the precursor to the acidic forms of CBD and THC. And with a little heat and time, CBGA, CBDA and THCA all get converted to their active versions: CBG, CBD and THC.

CBG in Oil Form

The best way to experience the offerings of CBG is by consuming its oil form. On the same lines as CBD oil, CBG oil is a pure extraction from a cannabis plant.

As CBG takes up no more than 1% of the cannabis chemical constitution, you would need significant quantities of cannabis biomass to extract considerable amounts of CBG.

Extracting CBG for oil form requires advanced and expensive technologies, making even a small quantity quite expensive. But as this non-intoxicating minor cannabinoid helps treat health conditions, spending a few extra bucks is a wise decision.

What Does the Oil Form of CBG Do?

While there are no notable side-effects, high-quality oil from a reputed outlet has a soothing effect and can potentially help you with physical or psychological issues.

At a molecular level, CBG targets different receptors and interacts with other systems. With more avenues to explore, researchers pursue extensive studies on CBG to affirm more definite medical benefits than what is already known.

Working Principles

CBG works by influencing your body’s endocannabinoid system, a complex collection of receptors (CB1 and CB2), enzymes and chemicals.

CB1 is associated with the nervous system and brain. At the same time, CB2 receptors find their place in cells of the immune system.

The chemicals called endocannabinoids, specifically AEA and 2-AG, bind CB1 and CB2 receptors. They help regulate your psychological functions, maintaining a state of internal balance. AEA binds CB1 receptors and acts as a neurotransmitter, affecting your cognitive function. On the other hand, 2-AG binds both receptors, producing an anti-inflammatory effect.

The complex reaction between the plant cannabinoids and the endocannabinoid system is known as the entourage effect.

Recent studies on CBG have shown promising results, indicating that the cannabinoid can help cure health conditions, like those mentioned below. Consulting a specialist can help you experience these positive outcomes with the right CBG oil dosages.

Anti-inflammatory Effects of Oil Form

Experts like Steve’s Goods believe CBG has anti-inflammatory properties; it can help in treating different chronic diseases.

Researchers have found positive test results from research on CBG for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). However, they recommend more studies to find new ways to reduce inflammation with CBG.

Oil for Neuroprotective Effects

CBG acts as an antioxidant; its oil form can help protect your nervous system from damage.

Studies related to the neuroprotective effects have yielded favorable results. The inferences show that CBG can help improve motor deficits and preserve neurons in neurodegenerative diseases like Huntington’s disease.

CBG Based Oil for Immunity and Harmonization

Your immune system develops, stores, and distributes white blood cells across your body to fight the bacteria that attack it.

The oil, rich in CBG, promotes immunity, the defenses, and the proper functioning of your critical body parts, such as the heart and nervous system.

Legalities

The CBG source decides whether the oil you have is legal in your state.

If the oil was from industrial hemp and contained only traces of THC (less than 0.3%), it makes the product legal in all 50 US states.

But, if derived from marijuana plants, with a THC value over 0.3%, the oil product becomes illegal in some US states.

Summing Up

So far, research work suggests that CBG, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid has full potential to offer several health benefits.

An oil version is an excellent option that has shown significant pain relief, muscle relaxation, relief from depression, and bone and skin health improvements.

Understand the effects of the oil on your health, how the cannabinoid works, and help you with various medical conditions. Choose a branded CBG oil rich in pure CBG from a reputable store to ensure you use a quality product and experience its benefits to the fullest.

