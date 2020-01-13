How fierce competition is affecting the UK online bingo sector

Bingo. It’s as British as fish and chips, rainy weather and a keenness for queuing. Ever since

the 1950s there were bingo halls up and down the country with millions of players

descending on them almost every evening of the week. Although there are far fewer of the

halls open today they have certainly seen a resurgence in the last few years. Many reasons

have been put forward for this but one of the most likely has been the explosion of online

bingo sites.