Dogs are such lovely animals to have around and are widely used as pets in all parts of the world. Besides being used as a pet, they are also used for security, emotional support, and Rescue. Some breeds are used to detect dangerous or contraband objects. The dog is one of the most domesticated and tamed animals globally and has a long history with humans dating as far back as 12,000 years ago.

During ancient times, they are tamed and used for hunting and protection. But nowadays, they are used as a companion, friend and even for sports. According to research, the dog was said to have evolved from the gray wolf and evolved from being wild animals to domesticated ones. Depending on the part of the world, the dog is held in high esteem as a pet and friend of humans or as a guard and beast of burden.

They are used for sports in some parts of the world. Since humans first domesticated them, they have played an essential role in human civilization. Dogs were used for hunting and guarding livestock. Although dogs are still being used in that capacity they are now used in more refined positions as guides for the blind, emotional companion, or search and rescue.

Types of Dog Breeds

There are different types of dog breeds, and each comes with a distinct trait and temperament. It is essential to know the breed of your dog if you are planning on adopting one. Here is a compiled list of different dog breeds and their characteristics

Alaskan Husky

The Alaskan husky is a very energetic dog that is lovely to be around. They are best suited for the outdoor owner and experienced owners due to their energetic nature. Due to their high need for exercise, they are best suited for active users. They have a lifespan of 12-15 years and are friendly and affectionate. However, this breed is prone to health issues

American Bulldog

The American bulldog is more of a working dog and is generally recommended to families. It has an average lifespan of 8-15 years. The American bulldog is loyal and friendly.

Australian Cobber dog

The Australian cobber dog is generally referred to as mate because of their social and intuitiveness, among many other traits. It is suited for those in need of an assistant or therapy dog.

Beagle

The beagle ancestry can be traced back to 2500 years ago. They are gentle and loyal and can serve as a good pet.

Bichon Frise

They are common in Europe, especially France. They are small and have a fluffy white coat, which makes them a good companion dog.

Bull Mastiff

The bullmastiff is a large, sturdy, and robust dog commonly used as a guard dog. They have a lifespan of 8-10 years

Chihuahua

The Chihuahua is small; in fact, it might probably be the smallest breed of dogs. They are intelligent and loyal with a life span of 10-18years. Each Chihuahua has a unique quality.

How Much Should My Dog Weigh

If you asked, How much does your dog weigh? You may not be able to provide the answer. Don’t worry; many people are also in that category. Understanding the weight of your dog can help determine whether your dog is healthy or not. Another fact is that your dog weighs as much as you feed them, so it is advised to feed your dog based on its breed’s ideal weight. You should provide your Dog 2-3% of their ideal weight.

The first thing about a dog’s weight is that it fluctuates due to stress levels, activities, and seasons. You can determine the weight of your dog through sight and touch. For instance, checking the waist and rib should give an idea of how much your dog weighs. You should be able to feel the ripple of the dog’s rib in your palm, but it should not be too apparent. Generally, this simple demonstration can tell you your dog’s weight, whether underweight, overweight or the perfect weight. Your dog is underweight when the ribs are visible even without touching them, while it is overweight when you can’t feel the ribs at all.

What is the perfect dog weight? This question is a difficult one to answer because the various breed has its ideal weight. In simple words, it varies from breeds to breeds. Like earlier said, the primary determinant of your dog’s weight is through sight and touch. However, you can also get their ideal weight by looking at dogs’ pictures of the same breeds as yours and making a general comparison with your dog.

Obesity is gradually becoming a problem in dogs; this is why you should moderate the treats you feed your dogs. Obesity reduces the activities of your dog and shortens their lifespan. If your dog is overweight, there are ways you can help your dog lose weight and become healthy.

Ways to Help Your Dog Lose Weight

If your dog is overweight, it is better to feed them more high-protein foods than carbohydrate Feeding your dog too much fiber-rich food can interfere with nutrients absorption. It is advisable to feed your dog the right fat. Research has shown that Omega-3 fatty acids from food like fish aid weight loss in dogs. Reducing the amount of food consumed by your dog also aids weight loss. But this should not be a drastic change; rather, it should be gradual over time to allow the dog’s metabolism to adjust to the changes. Also, measure everything consumed by your dog is vital to controlling the weight. Weight your dog will give an idea of the amount of weight lost. A dog should lose at least 3-5% of the bodyweight every month till the ideal weight is achieved.

Caring for your Dog

Provide a standard and healthy environment for your dog

Take them regularly for veterinary check-ups

Walk your dog regularly

Keep clean water available for your dog

Train your dog to follow simple commands

