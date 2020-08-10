How much water should you Drink Daily?

Water is essential to human survival. The average human is 60% water and can survive just three days without this precious liquid. It is present in every cell in your body, helping nutrients to transfer in and toxins to move out.

You need to drink it every day. The good news is that you don’t just have to drink plain water. Juice, coffee, tea, and even alcohol all have water in them. Of course, the other ingredients can affect your body’s ability to absorb the water.

There is no doubt you need to drink water to survive. The consensus of opinion by experts is that 2 liters a day is a good target.

Of course, there are many variables that can affect this amount.

Temperature

The hotter it is the quicker you will lose water through dehydration. Therefore, the greater the volume of water you should be consuming every day.

Exercise

Exercise causes you to sweat which reduces your water content. You need to replace this water but you also need to replace sodium and other nutrients. That’s why many people have sports drinks after exercise.

Age

In fact, age doesn’t make a huge difference in the amount of water your body needs. But, as you get older you’re likely to feel thirsty less often. This can reduce your intake and cause you to be hydrated.

It’s worth being aware of.

Body mass

Your body mass will also affect your need to drink water. The larger you are the more water you’ll need to consume.

The Water Quality

It’s not enough to simply consume water. You need to think about the quality of the water you’re drinking.

The water that comes out of your tap has been treated and tested. Although it should be safe to drink there is no way of knowing what debris or bacteria it has picked up while traveling through the pipes.

Alongside this, it contains chlorine which is good at killing bacteria but not necessarily so good for your health. Fluoride is also often added to the water to improve bone and teeth health. However, research suggests it can increase the likelihood of cancer. You may prefer to remove it from the water!

If you’re planning on drinking tap water then you need to speak to a specialist in water filters Sydney. The right filtration system will eliminate harmful substances and give you high-quality water.

It’s worth noting that bottled water is not necessarily any better for you. In most cases, it doesn’t get tested as often as tap water and the standards are lower. In fact, bottled water can simply be tap water! You’ll need to check its origins. But, considering it is a more expensive option than tap water, it’s advisable to invest in a filter and enjoy the water fresh from your tap.

Don’t forget, aim for 2 liters a day as a minimum. It is difficult to drink too much water!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

