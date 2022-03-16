The beauty of the fashion industry is that old fashions keep returning and getting popular amongst the fashionistas. One such style is the vintage look that has recently become popular in the fashion world. If you are trying to style yourself in that look, then there is a high chance of it looking costume if you overdo it. Hence, we have listed a few tips to keep the styling quotient just about right.

Focus on Quality:

The dress you choose should be vintage in style and not really look old. A cheap dress from the thrift store will make you look more like a costume rather than a style. Buy Vintage dresses that are of high quality so that it looks elegant and enhance your overall look. An expensive-looking dress automatically will not look costumey.





Select a Statement Piece:

When you go vintage, you don’t need to wear the style from head to toe. Instead, select a vintage piece that will make the statement and finish the overall look with your everyday clothes and accessories. This will be easier for people to interpret and ensure you have not overdone the look.

Select Clothing that Fits Well:

Vintage clothing does not mean it needs to look all poofed up. A dress that fits you well and shows off your figure well will just make the right statement of vintage, along with modern and elegant.

Choose a Look that Suits Your Style:

Just because you have seen a vintage-styled model in a magazine does not mean the same look will suit your personality. A look may suit one, but not another. Hence, choose a look that reflects your personality itself. Do not lose your individuality just to copy a style.

Be Confident:

Whatever attire you choose, the key to looking good is confidence. Confidence will help you carry the dress much better, and automatically the entire look will come together. If you are not confident, the best styling also will not be enough to look good. Hence, do not underestimate the power of confidence.

Go Easy with Makeup:

Makeup is one part of getting ready that needs to be carefully done. Too loud makeup to reflect a vintage look may only make you look like you have dressed up for a costume party. Keep your makeup subtle, so the focus goes on the statement piece instead.

Find Flattering Hairstyle:

Hairstyles also play a significant role in making you look like an old movie star. Vintage hairstyles have gained popularity too, but if your entire dress is vintage without any modern piece, then better make a modern hairstyle. On the other hand, if you have just used a small part of vintage fashion in your attire, you can go big with the vintage hairstyles.

Embrace Your Good Points:

Many of us have issues with our appearance or body type, which comes naturally. We may not feel like we have a perfect body. This is called body image negativity. If you do not love your body, you may not seem to enjoy styling yourself, too, as nothing looks perfect. Instead of finding negatives about yourself, focus on the positives. You have to change your attitude and get rid of negativity. Once you do that, you will automatically love how you look in the vintage style.

And, the most important tip of all. Just be yourself.

