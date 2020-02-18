How Self-Serving Kiosks are Transforming Consumer Behavior

It’s 2020 and we still don’t have flying cars every science fiction movie from the 80s and 90s promised us. However, we have smartphones, smart TVs, and other devices we can control by using our voices. So, it’s safe to say that we came pretty close to those Sci-Fi movie predictions. One of the most interesting gadgets people are encountering these days are, of course, self-serving kiosks. These things are completely changing the way consumers behave and, today, we are going to talk about this phenomenon. So, here are the most common changes caused by the self-serving kiosks.

Consumers Are More Satisfied

It’s safe to say that a lot of consumers these days relish the opportunity to use a self-service kiosk when they go shopping. It doesn’t matter if they are shopping for groceries or clothes, they don’t have to wait in lines anymore. They can simply go to a self-serving register, pay for their goods, and move on with their lives. This means there are no annoyed people in lines who are ruining everyone’s day with their discontent and negative comments. These kiosks have made shopping a much more pleasant experience for everyone.

Shy and Socially Awkward People Feel More Comfortable

As you probably know, a lot of shy and socially awkward people have a hard time communicating with other men and women. Therefore, they feel uncomfortable when they have to buy something in a store or talk to a waiter in a restaurant. These self-serving kiosks allow them to avoid communication and simply do everything themselves. This new and handy option encourages shy people to go out more often and enjoy their favorite stores and restaurants. So, it’s safe to say that self-serving kiosks are good for business because they are bringing more customers and a diverse audience.

Customers Don’t Ignore Difficult to Pronounce Orders

How many times have you given up on trying something delicious just because you weren’t able to pronounce it? Well, you are not the only one. A lot of people have the same problem. They don’t want to order something from the menu just because they don’t want to embarrass themselves. However, self-serving kiosks are putting an end to this. Customers now don’t have to talk to waiters at all. They can order their food without saying a word. This is good for customers and for restaurants. People are now able to eat what they want and restaurants are earning more money by selling their difficult to pronounce items. It’s a win-win situation.

Customers Spend More Money at Self-Serving Checkouts

A lot of people feel pressured when standing in line and telling their order to a human member of the staff. They simply don’t want to make other people wait until they figure out what they want to eat. Therefore, they usually get the same old food they always eat and get away from the checkout. However, at a self-serving checkout, customers are able to spend much more time deciding what they want to eat. This means they are able to get out of their comfort zone and order more things. They can create their perfect meal, which means more ordered items and more money for a certain food joint. This is also a win-win situation, just like in the previous case.

Customers Have More Respect for The Staff

Ever since people have a chance to use self-serving kiosks, they are respecting the staff more than before. They now realize cashiers, waiters, and other members of the staff don’t have easy jobs. They now know that working at the register is not a simple task, so they are now more patient and more pleasant when talking to cashiers. The result is a much better atmosphere in stores and a much better work environment for the staff in stores and restaurants. This is definitely one of the best benefits of self-serving kiosks we are noticing these days.

Conclusion

Self-serving kiosks are rather popular today, there’s no denying it. Customers love using them and workers have better and more pleasant jobs because of them these days. Some people would argue that because of these things cashiers and waiters might end up losing their jobs, but this is a reality we simply have to get used to today. Yes, the utilization of self-serving kiosks might not be the perfect solution. There are some negative aspects and downsizing is definitely one of those.

However, there are a lot of positive things as well. Like we already said, these handy gadgets are changing customer behavior for the better. People are more comfortable with going to their favorite food joints and ordering items themselves. They are spending much more money at checkouts and they are nicer to cashiers. Therefore, we have to say that self-serving kiosks are making everyone’s life much easier.

