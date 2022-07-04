How to Ace Your Next Job Interview: Coping with Nerves

Most people get nervous when they have to interview for a job. It’s normal to feel anxious about meeting new people, talking about your skills and abilities, and trying to make a good impression. However, there are ways to cope with those nerves and perform at your best. In this blog post, we will discuss some tips on how to ace your next job interview!

Understand why you’re getting nervous

The first step to managing your nerves is understanding why you’re getting nervous in the first place. It’s important to remember that everyone gets nervous in job interviews, even the most qualified and experienced candidates. Once you understand that it’s normal to feel some anxiety, you can start to work on managing those nerves.





Identify your triggers: What are the things that trigger your nerves? Is it the thought of meeting new people, talking about yourself, or something else? Once you know what makes you anxious, you can start to address those issues. A coach who specialises in confidence could help you deal with some of the negative feelings.

Prepare for the interview ahead of time

One of the best ways to cope with nerves is to be prepared for the interview. This means doing your research, knowing your qualifications and being able to speak confidently about your experiences.

Visualize a successful outcome: Another way to calm your nerves is to visualize a successful outcome. See yourself walking into the room, shaking hands with the interviewer and giving a great answer to each question.

Breathe: It sounds simple, but taking some deep breaths can help you relax before an interview. Close your eyes and take slow, deep breaths through your nose. Hold each breath for a few seconds before exhaling slowly through your mouth.

Practice, practice, practice

Another way to feel more confident is to practice ahead of time. role-play with a friend or family member, or even practice in front of a mirror. The more you do it, the easier it will be when it’s time for the real thing.

Stay calm and positive

Once you’re in the interview, it’s important to stay calm and positive. Remember that the interviewer is just trying to get to know you and your qualifications. If you start to feel anxious, take a few deep breaths and focus on the positive.

When the interview is over, make sure to end on a high note. Thank the interviewer for their time and express your interest in the position. This will leave them with a good impression of you, even if you were nervous during the interview.

Be yourself

Finally, remember that it’s important to be yourself. The interviewer wants to get to know the real you, so don’t try to be someone you’re not. Be honest about your qualifications and experiences, and let your personality shine through.

Ask questions at the end of the interview

At the end of the interview, it’s always a good idea to ask questions. This shows that you’re interested in the position and want to learn more about the company. It’s also a great way to build rapport with the interviewer.

Final Thoughts

Now that you understand the science behind your nerves, it’s time to put that knowledge into practice. The best way to overcome interview nerves is preparation.

Start by understanding why you’re getting nervous and what you can do to prepare for the interview. Practice makes perfect, so take some time beforehand to rehearse your answers.

Finally, always remember to ask questions – this shows that you’re interested in the role and also gives you valuable information about the company. Nerves are natural but they don’t have to get in the way of a successful job interview.

Follow these tips and you’ll be on your way to conquering those butterflies!

