BROOKLYN, NY – With two-time NBA Finals champion and NBA MVP Kevin Durant recently requesting a trade out of Brooklyn, could the Cleveland Cavaliers be a possible landing spot.

Durant, 33, unarguably the most talented and efficient scorer in this era, averaged 29.7 points a game during his three-year stay in Brooklyn, was known more for is Odd Couple—like relationship with mercurial point guard Kyrie Irving that culminated in a humiliating four-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics.





Sadly, for all his scoring prowess and undisputed talent, Durant may go down as the biggest team-hopping, ring-chasing mercenary in history. While requesting a trade to either Miami or Phoenix, Durant has no leverage in terms of where he goes, and could be dealt anywhere, as he is under contracts to the Nets for three more seasons.

While the Heat and Suns may offer some interesting trade packages, I highly doubt that the Nets would want to trade within their own conference to a potential post-season rival and give Pat Riley another superstar to mold and craft into another NBA champion.

Phoenix is an intriguing possibility, as they have Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne and first round picks from 2023-29 that they own. However, Suns GM James Jones is in a very good and comfortable spot and don’t really need to mortgage their future on a soon-to-be 34-year-old in the last years of his prime.

Which brings me to Cleveland.

The Cavs, whom recently inked first-time All-Star point guard to a franchise record five-year $183 million contract extension, will likely be part of any Durant deal. Garland along with Rookie of the Year runner-up, Evan Mobley and/or Cedi Osman, Issac Okoro, Collin Sexton, and future picks in 2024, 2025, 2026 thru 2029, if Cavs GM Koby Altman feels that Cleveland is one piece away from the franchise’s second NBA title, then he may be inclined to pull the trigger.

However, Cleveland may have to weight the pros and cons of going in on a superstar in the second chapter of a storied career versus a bright and potentially future that is anything but promised and unsure at best.

