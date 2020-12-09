INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















If you’re feeling lethargic, it could be for any number of reasons. A lack of sleep, depression, stress, and poor health can all drain the energy out of your system. You can and should work on all of these things as you move towards healthier living. Start going to bed at a reasonable time. See your doctor if you’re feeling clinically depressed. Exercise and meditate to lower stress levels, and eat better to improve your health. Some people even believe that certain crystals can help with positive energy. Sometimes, however, this is not enough, and you need a boost. When that happens, try some of these natural energy boosters when you’re feeling lethargic.

Coffee

A moderate amount of coffee can help to boost your energy levels without detrimental effects. For most people, one cup of coffee per day is reasonable. It contains just enough caffeine to keep you going when you’re ready to crash. However, you need to moderate your caffeine intake. If you drink too much coffee each day, you will become dependent on caffeine. Then, if you decide to go off of coffee, you could experience caffeine withdrawal. With that in mind, small amounts of caffeine can not only boost your mood, but there is data to suggest that it can be good for your overall health by reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, liver disease, liver cancer, and Parkinson’s disease.

Kratom

If you’re looking to try something different, consider kratom. Although it is not FDA approved, people report a number of benefits and effects, including an elevated mood. The effects of kratom are unusual in that a small dose can serve as a mild stimulant or mood booster, while a larger dose is reported to work as a sedative and anti-anxiety remedy. Kratom comes from the leaves of a tree in the coffee family that grows in Southeast Asia. Most people will pack the powder form into capsules, while some people will buy it in crushed-leaf form, to brew into tea. It comes in a number of varieties, with white vein kratom powder being one of the most popular choices among people who report it to be a mood booster.

Bananas

If you want a great boost of energy, then eat a banana. Besides the rich supply of carbohydrates and fiber, bananas contain tryptophan. This amino acid is used by the body to produce serotonin, a feel-good hormone. In addition, bananas contain vitamin B6 which can help to stabilize your mood. In women, this vitamin is also reported to help with PMS. Besides their mood-boosting capabilities, bananas are a great source for phosphorus, potassium, vitamin A, and iron.

Salmon

Cold water fish often need fat in the system to keep warm. Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and sardines all fit into this category. They contain high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, which are said to improve brain function while simultaneously reducing inflammation. The result is an amazing energy boost that keeps you from feeling fatigued. In addition, fish is a great source of protein to support healthy muscle growth and repair.

Eggs

An egg is the entire world, and food supply for a growing bird embryo. That means that it needs to contain all of the nutrients required to sustain life, including protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals. In other words, when you eat eggs, you’re consuming one of nature’s superfoods. They’re a great source for sustainable energy throughout the day. Plus, the vitamins and minerals that they contain will keep you energized. You can prepare eggs in any number of ways. So, try them boiled, scrambled, or sunny side up, as long as you incorporate them into your diet.

Nuts and Seeds

Animal sources like fish and eggs are great energy boosters, but you can also get a great boost from plant sources like nuts and seeds. Like bananas, they contain tryptophan to help your body produce mood-boosting serotonin. In addition, they’re reported to support healthy brain activity, and moderate nut intake has been shown to produce a 23% lower risk of depression. As if that wasn’t enough, nuts and seeds are also a great source of protein, healthy fats, and fiber. Great choices include cashews, almonds, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and walnuts.

Boost Your Energy Today

If you’re feeling low on energy, then it’s time to make some changes. Start with those things that can lead to long-term health benefits. If you’re not exercising regularly, then start going for walks each week. If you’re not eating well, then start cutting back on the unhealthy foods, and start incorporating better choices into your diet. Then, if you still feel like you need a boost, try some of the ideas we’ve outlined in this article. Your mood is part of your overall wellness, so take care of it to the best of your ability.

