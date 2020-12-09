INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Isn’t it a dream of everybody to live and work in a place like New York City? It is; everyone dreams of having an excellent job in New York City, grabbing supper at a restaurant with a beautiful view after work, and going back to a beautiful home. But it isn’t as dreamy as you think it to be. Living in NYC is not very affordable, and it isn’t easy to find a roof, especially when you want to have a private space.

If you have a friend or family member living there, you can think of it. But finding a new place under your budget is quite challenging. Even if you want to rent out space, it is going to cost you heavy bucks. That is the reason why many people turn to live in New Jersey cities close to NYC. Some of them also prefer to live in a quieter town rather than being surrounded by busy city life.

People turn up to New Jersey because it is one of the beautiful and most coveted states to live in the United States. Plus, most of its towns are at a one hour distance from New York City. It is a great idea to turn to one of the NJ towns if you still want to work in New York City but do not want to spend half of your salary paying rent.

Relocating to New Jersey does not mean that you have to leave behind all the nightlife, superb dining, and shopping experience. If you are afraid of these things, know that moving to New Jersey towns near NYC is just like having all the things that NYC has, along with excellent outdoors, great parks, dining, and a sense of familiarity.

It has a slow pace with everything you will need for city life. So, here are some of the New Jersey towns that are very close to New York City and are great to live a life.

Union City

Union City is located in Hudson County, NJ. It is directly across the Hudson River, surrounding the Lincoln Tunnel. If you are looking for the best NJ cities near NYC, Union City is an excellent option. It is behind Weehawken and is a short drive away from Hoboken. The town has bustling bars and dining spots where you can munch on a wide variety of Latin food. You can take an evening walk to Weehawken’s Hamilton Park and can see the New York City skyline.

Edgewater

Edgewater is preferred by many people and is considered one of the best places to live in NJ. It is very close to New York City, about 16.4 miles away. The livelihood there is safe and beautiful. You get surrounded by incredible neighborhoods and get to have affordable rental prices. You can get rental houses between the range of $1900 to $3500. It is probably one of the cheapest places in New Jersey near New York.

Iselin, New Jersey

Iselin has a majority of the Indian-American community. It is one of the most lively and relaxing New Jersey cities close to NYC.

The city has a thriving local business surrounded by a wide range of shopping options and incredible dining. The place drives citizens from Jackson Heights and Jersey City because they get to enjoy a relaxed and slow-paced lifestyle here.

You can rent a home near central locations like Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike, and some others. Malls like Woodbridge Center Mall and Menlo Park Mall are merely 5 and 10 minutes away. You can take a half-hour train from Metropark to Penn Station in New York City.

