How to Select the Proper Crusher

A crusher is a machine that breaks large blocks of stone, concrete, or other construction materials into smaller blocks of specified grain size by using mechanical energy to break them down. They are instrumental in the mining sector, where they are used to decrease the size of mineral chunks and make processing these easier. Crushers are intended to accept blocks that are as large as possible. It may be required to go through many crushing stages to get the desired final result.

Crushers are categorized based on the fineness by which they break the raw material that they are fed. There are two crushers: primary or secondary crushers (for coarsely finished goods) and tertiary or quaternary crushers (for fine finished products).





What factors should be considered while selecting a crusher?

You should monitor your metso crusher parts wear and use the most suitable manganese profiles for your application wherever feasible to guarantee that you are using the most cost-effective wear components.

Tracking of wear foundry to determine the cost per tonne

You should not purchase worn out components for your crusher equipment. Not only based on their unit pricing. It is the greatest assessment criterion for choosing a long-term vendor who will optimize wear life if you track your wear and calculate the cost per tonne of capacity processed. It is possible to properly calculate the cost per tonne of material processed if you keep track of the installation date and daily production via loader or belt scales. It is the provider with the lowest cost per tonne that should be chosen to win your business.

Manganese Plates

In some instances, higher grade manganese may provide more extended wear, but this must always be monitored to ensure how much usage you are getting out of them. Manganese is available in purity levels of 12 percent, 14 percent, and 18 percent — the greater the manganese content, the better the wear. Essential to keep in mind is that to get the advantages of the more significant percentage and higher cost manganese, the manganese must be work-hardened, also known as cold worked. If you cannot get enough work hardening, this higher-grade manganese’s benefits and greater expense will most likely be lost.

Make Use of the Appropriate Profiles

Choosing the appropriate profiles for the crushing application is critical; otherwise, wear life may be reduced, and product output can be adversely affected. Depending on the material getting crushed and the required output, various profiles may improve wear resistance while also allowing for higher production throughput. Identify a provider that can scan your current and worn crusher replacement parts and suggest bespoke modifications to enhance line performance if you are experiencing a specific issue with a wear part. This may help add material to particular places to prevent premature wear. Wear liners for jaw, cone, and gyratory crushers may be used to accomplish this.

Conclusion

Unless you compare the throughput productivity you achieve with the cost of the wear parts you use; you may not be getting the most out of your current wear parts, which may eat away at your profits. Maintaining a record of your wear can assist you in making informed buying choices in the future.

