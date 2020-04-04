Have you found that you are looking up magazines on ways to decorate your home while you are under lock-down? You have nothing to do and the cabin fever is getting to you. You can try to inject freshness into your home as you stay inside, with simple tips and tricks. Think about how to make your home look trendy and then either look around in your garage for items or consider ordering them online. You will have a modest budget and limited resources, but it can be made to work. Here are a few ways to go about it.

Redo the furniture layout

Your home space can look drastically different when you change the layout of your home furnishings. Look for a new focal point such as an accented wall, outdoor view or fireplace and move your furniture around it to complement that. Change furniture pieces from one room to the other. For example, the side table near your bed could be great for the living room. You could also free up space from certain rooms by taking furniture out to other rooms. This is one of the easiest and least expensive things to do. You can split sectionals or put the bed against the wall. Keep in the mind the placing of other objects in the house, such as wall hangings and lighting, as you decide to switch things up.

Make easy wall treatments – You can add glamorous touches to walls and windows with materials that you already have. For example, if you have a sewing machine, then you can use old bed-sheets to create new curtains. Take an interesting piece of fabric and frame it as an art price. The possibilities are endless here if you want to decorate your home right now.

DIY showpieces and art – You can make easy DIY art pieces at home to adorn your empty walls or replace the pieces already there. There are several tutorials online that you can follow to come up with decorative pieces for the home and the walls. Most tutorials use everyday items that are already in your possession, so you don’t have to go out and buy those.

Paint to get a new look – A fresh coat of paint can turn around the look of your house. A room will feel lighter and refreshed with new paint. Combine different colours, use designs and patterns on the wall or try using different brush techniques. Faux painting can make the wall look like different surfaces like stucco or denim. You can also choose to add accents with bold metal colours.

Salvage old items and make them new – You can use that old vase to create an interesting art piece by wrapping twine around it. Similarly, salvage old items in the house and give them a new touch to decorate your home. Online sites and Pinterest are bursting with ideas for such projects. You can also choose to paint certain sections of your home space like cabinets or bookshelves instead of walls to bring in the new look.

Use natural home items to decorate – This is a very simple way of adding freshness to your house. You can use a bowl of fruits as a centrepiece on your dining table. A small potted plant can be placed in the middle of a coffee table for simple decor. There are great ideas online to create a wall with small plants that just adds character to your home. Using natural things in the house decor is a good way to utilise space and get compliments without spending too much money.

If you want to decorate your home, then you must plan well for it. That way you can determine the resources that are currently available, and you can budget accordingly.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

