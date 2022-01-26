Moving into a new home is an exciting opportunity, whether you are a first time buyer or are upsizing to accommodate a growing family. As much as we all love putting our own stamp on a place and picking out our favourite furnishings, it can feel overwhelming when there is so much to think about. If you are looking to transform a property completely and maximise the existing space, work with reputable architects in London who can bring all of the potential to life and add value to the property from the offset. If you’re not in a position to make large scale changes, don’t be disheartened as you can put your own stamp on a place with a touch of DIY, achieving your dream home on a budget.

Don’t underestimate the power of mirrors

Being a low cost way to open up a room, create the illusion of more space by strategically positioning mirrors around your home. Especially in smaller or duller rooms which can feel unwelcoming, place mirrors where the light naturally shines to really open up the area. Whether you opt for a floor to ceiling sized mirror as a feature wall or add some small decorative mirrors along the hallway, experiment and open up new possibilities.





Create a unique selling point

Stand out from the crowd by utilising any spare spaces. Instead of creating a spare bedroom which is likely to sit unused, why not turn the area into one that can be used on regular basis and become a talking point among your friends and family. Whether you fancy a fitness studio, a sauna room or a walk in wardrobe, think outside of the box and take your home to the next level.

Move away from plain surfaces

Give your home the luxury feel you’ve hoped for by creating new textures and finishes which ooze style. This year has seen the popularity in panelled walls boom, with homeowners getting creative and unleashing their DIY skills to create a high-end feel on a budget. If you’re looking for ways to take plain looking rooms up a notch, plaster can be used to add some texture to plain surfaces as an alternative to a feature wall or wallpaper.

Add a splash of greenery with plant life

As well as brightening up a room with a touch of colour, plants are great for purifying the air, working wonders for both physical and mental wellbeing. Bring the outdoors in and pick out your favourite plants, shopping for some new pots to add some fun decoration. To make your house into a home, fill up any shelving or empty furniture tops with greenery, adding the final touch to a room.

Reconsider your lighting options

The lighting can completely transform a room, making the difference between a bright space and a warm, cosy feel. In areas that you unwind in, such as your bedroom and living area, look into atmospheric lighting options so you can relax after a busy day; if you’re on a budget, the simple addition of a stylish lamp can go a long way. For areas like the bathroom and kitchen, a brighter solution is necessary to keep visibility high.

