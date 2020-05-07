How to Have a Video Chat on Omegle

Omegle is a popular web-service for communicating face-to-face. The main peculiarity of this website is a random choice of an interlocutor and each participant is guaranteed anonymity. It is possible to message each other or talk using video, whichever option is more convenient for you.

Communication Methods on the Website

Let’s take a closer look at how to use Omegle.

1. Go to the main page of the website — www.omegle.com.

Here you can read the rules of using the resource, choose a language and write about your interests.

Note! When using Omegle, you automatically confirm the following:

you are over 13;

if you are between 13 and 18, you have the permission of your parents;

you will not use the site to display obscene, provocative or offensive material.

If all the items above are true, you can proceed to communication.

2. Click Text or Video

Regardless of your choice, you can connect to a person using a video stream. But if you click on the Text, he/she will not be able to see you. The chat field is quite common to Internet users. The interlocutor can answer with an audio message as well as a text message.

3. Communicate

The connection is almost instant. As soon as you click on the button for choosing a method of communication, you get into the chat room. When connecting via video, the website will ask you for permission to access a webcam and a microphone. It must be provided. Otherwise, the interlocutor will not see or hear you.

4. Ending the Conversation

To end a text or a video dialog, just click on the Stop button. After that it will change to a ‘Really’ button. As soon as you click again, the connection will be disconnected immediately. This is done so that you do not interrupt an interesting conversation with a random push. If you need to leave the chat as quickly as possible, you can simply close the browser tab.

Remember that your interlocutor can also stop chatting at any time. Moreover, many people choose an interesting person for a very long time and screen dozens of people. Take it easy.

Additional Options and Instruments

We offer you to consider a few features that will help you communicate and use Omegle more effectively.

‘Interests’ to find an interlocutor

On the main page of the website there is a field for entering interests. Think about what you want to talk about. It can be anything: cinema, music, literature, photography, or something else. Thus, you provide the website with keywords which it will use to find interlocutors with the same interests. In case there are no exact matches, Omegle will select the most similar. If you do not specify interests, the selection will be carried out randomly without additional parameters.

If you want to communicate only with the opposite sex, then we recommend using this site, an alternative to Omegle.

Saving a Conversation

Omegle provides an ability to save your chat. Therefore, you do not have to take screenshots or copy messages. It is enough to press the button “Great chat?” and click on it. You will see several buttons. One of them (“Get a link”) will produce a link, when you click on it the entire chat history will be displayed. Others allow you to send messages in one post to your social networks – Facebook or Twitter.

Saving a conversation may be necessary if you want to remember a successful conversation or share it with your friends on social networks. It can be funny jokes, unusual phrases or just interesting thoughts.

Student Chat

This is an excellent opportunity to limit the radius of the search for interlocutors only to students of your university. It is enough to indicate the email address of the institution in a special field and click the Go button. After that, you will receive a confirmation email with a link. When you click on it, you will be able to chat in Omegle with fellow students.

«Spy Mode»

This function allows you to “eavesdrop” on the conversation of other users on topics of interest to you. On the main page, click the Spy (question) mode button. After that, enter the question that interests you and click Ask strangers. When someone discusses this topic, you can follow the conversation. Also, you can discuss other people’s topics. Click the Discussing questions button and communicate with pleasure.

Chat for Adults

This section of Omegle is not moderated. Therefore, the content here can be very different, including explicit content. By clicking the Unmoderated Section button, you acknowledge that you understand this. Do not use adult chat if you are under 18 years old. Any actions you carry out here are at your own peril and risk.

And Lastly — Several Recommendations

Comply with the basic rules of etiquette

Anonymity does not mean permissiveness. Be polite, participate in a conversation, do not insult other participants, and do not respond to insults yourself. Just stop the chat if the person behaves improperly or is not interesting to you.

Do not show anything on the camera that could identify you

Do not keep near you your passport, driver’s license, letter envelopes, credit cards and any things that may reveal your identity. And even more so, do not tell about yourself to the first person you meet on the Internet. In general, we recommend removing everything superfluous from the frame.

Behave decently

If you want to express your emotions and have more freedom, go to the adult section. But in a classic chat, abide by the generally accepted moral standards. Otherwise, they’ll just block you sooner or later.

Do not be afraid to disconnect

Omegle has more than 6 million visitors per month. These are absolutely different people. Not all of them are pleasant, interesting and adequate. If you do not like something in the interlocutor, feel free to disconnect and forget about it. Do not waste your time.

