Things to do in Waterloo Ontario

Waterloo city is the smallest in the Waterloo municipality of Ontario. It lies adjacent to Kitchener and together they are often known as Kitchener-Waterloo or the twin cities. It also mentioned in the top few cities to live in in Canada. It is a nice place to visit and offers a lot in terms of variety. Here is a quick list of things to do in Waterloo if you are planning a trip.

The farmer’s Market

There is a popular farmers market in Waterloo where people buy organic products and local groceries. The St. Jacob’s Farmers Market is a cool place to buy essentials and spend time with friends and family. Everything from fruit and vegetables, honey, meat, maple syrup, cheese, baking preserves, craft and wearables are for sale. Just walk around to soak in the atmosphere or grab the fresh bakery products for breakfast or snacking. You will not be disappointed in the quality.

Festivals

The Waterloo area as a lot of art and culture and holds festivals to showcase these annually. The Ribfest and Taco Fest is a heavenly place for foodies, and this is actually a festival. So, imagine the sheer variety you will find. Busker Carnival, Blues Festival and Jazz Festival make public spaces alive. The winter festivals like Winterloo and holiday markets bring out the cheer.

Go golfing

There is a golf course right in the city, within a park. Opened in 2000 this public golf course is run and maintained by the city. The course holds tournaments throughout the year and is a good source of entertainment. Head out to the open space with your golf gear and enjoy a day out playing lazily.

Walking tour

Waterloo has some history and you can go on a historic walking tour. Two neighbourhoods are good for this activity – Uptown Waterloo and Mary-Allen neighbourhood. The Uptown Waterloo tour begins at the Waterloo Public Library. On the 1.8 historic stretch you will see the 71 Albert Street made in American style, 47 Albert Street in the Tudor style, 109 Albert Street of the Georgian style and 73 Dorset Street, in the art and craft style. The 2.5 km Mary-Allen walk starts at the Waterloo Square. The walk includes a gothic style street, a 19th century park and a church. History buffs will love this tour plus you get a good workout by walking around.

Ride the steam train

Go on an active steam engine and relive history. This train has a number of restored heritage cars attached to the steam engine. The train starts from the St. Jacob’s village and goes up to Elmira. There are three runs per day, and you can choose anyone you like. There is a snack bar on the train where you can pick up something to fill your tummy as you enjoy the ride. You can join the engineer in his cab and then stop at the rail museum to learn more. This is one of the best things to do in Waterloo.

German beer fest

You can drink like you could be doing in Germany – right here in Waterloo. The Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is the biggest one outside of Munich. The locals and tourists participate with zest in this annual event. And there is of course loads of beer and activities like a barrel race, a parade, a fun run, a gala ball, a rock show and a car show. There is plenty to do and see in the 9 days parts from drinking your favourite brew.

Big Splash

The Bingeman’s Big Splash is located in the neighbouring Kitchener. The water park is good to cool off on a hot day. Make it a family day by hiring a Kitchener Limo so they can drop you back safely. The limo company can also show you around Kitchener before taking you back to Waterloo.

