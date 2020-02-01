How to Look and Feel Better in 2020

Forget the idea of a ‘new year, new you’ mentality. That is passé in 2020. Instead, this is the year not for a new you, but a better you! Whether you planned for a transformative new year’s resolution and failed immediately, or you’re simply looking for more ways to look and feel better in 2020, nothing is stopping you from making changes right now. Some of these changes can have an immediate and positive effect, while others will take some time to get right. However, if you start any of these strategies today, you might be looking and feeling better more quickly and easily than you thought possible.

Smile More

There’s no disputing that smiling boosts your happiness. When you smile, your body releases endorphins. If you’re worried about smiling because you’re embarrassed about your teeth, book an appointment with Markham Dental Smiles, and your confidence will get a boost, that means you’ll never stress about smiling again.

Getting Healthier

We all want to be healthier, but not everyone can face going to the gym regularly, you don’t have to climb into the spandex and get your sweat on. Look at eating a little healthier and drinking more water. Avoid sugary drinks and candy snacks. These small changes can make you feel much better about yourself, and the effects on your health levels might surprise you.

Socialize More

Don’t think that looking and feeling better is all about making changes to your diet. You might be amazed by how more positive you feel about yourself simply by spending more time with people. Talk to your neighbors, make small talk with work colleagues, and say yes to those invites that you’d normally avoid. Socializing can boost confidence, and you might even learn new things too.

Stop Smoking

If you’re still smoking in 2020, why not think about quitting? It’s almost unnecessary today to highlight just how bad smoking is for your health, but it’s still surprisingly common. Use any tactics you want to cut down or quit, and your body will start to repair itself.

Tidy Your Living Space

Whether you live alone in a one-bedroom apartment or you share a home with your family, having a tidy up can be a great way to reduce stress. Most people would benefit from a little more of an organized home, so get the music on loud and get all those cleaning jobs done that you’ve been putting off.

Get a New Hobby

A new hobby might change your life more than you think. From activity hobbies that get you outside into nature to organizational hobbies that focus your concentration, the right hobby can be incredibly beneficial. You’re not exactly limited either, as there has never been more accessibility for hobbies of all kinds or learning guides available that can serve as easy introductions to your choice of leisure time activity.

Forget feeling bad about yourself in 2020. If you want to look and feel better, it’s time to make some proactive changes to your lifestyle and habits. Stop putting off your self-improvement, and 2020 could be the year that changes your life.

