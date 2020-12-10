INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It’s no secret that the pandemic has changed the way we go about nearly everything this year, including the holidays. With most of us wanting to avoid busy malls as much as possible, holiday shopping may look slightly different than previous years. On top of that, many people have suffered financially this year, meaning you may need to look into gifts you can give on a budget. However, not all hope is lost. There are a few ways to still get your shopping done in a convenient, safe way this holiday season.

Use couriers

Since leaving the house is not a viable option for everyone, courier services can be a lifesaver. You can have goodsdelivered straight to your door, instead of entering a bustling mall. Aside from that, utilizing courier services will be incredibly handy if you can’t see your family and friends this season, but still want to give them gifts. Companies such as Cleveland Couriers will help deliver gifts to your loved ones, making it a convenient way to keep a little bit of the holiday spirit, even if you’re separated from those you care about.

Vouchers

Shopping for people can be hard, especially if you don’t know them very well and have no idea what to buy them. Vouchers are often frowned upon as a gift, since many people will say that it is an easy and impersonal option. However, a lot of people could do with vouchers in particular this holiday season. Every family needs something different, so a voucher to a staple store will allow your loved ones to buy something they’ll actually use, instead of receiving something that will instantly be regifted.

Buy bulk

If you’ve bought items online, you know that shipping can put quite a big chunk into your gift-buying budget. Instead of ordering from a bunch of different online stores and having to pay shipping for each of them, try to buy as many gifts as possible from one store. That way, you’ll only need to pay for shipping once. If you can buy a few of the same items, you may even be able to score a bulk buying deal, or be able to get a “buy one, get one free” type of discount.

DIY presents

If you have any skills that you can use or services that you can offer, your loved ones would really appreciate it. Homemade gifts always show that someone put in some extra effort, and they tend to touch the hearts of those who receive them. Plus, you’ll be saving money and you won’t need to leave your house if you already have the supplies, so it’s a double win!

Shop small

Let’s face it: you’re more likely to encounter big crowds of people in malls or big chain shops. Why not take the safer (and kinder) route of shopping small? The retail industry has been hit incredibly hard by the pandemic, and your small, local shops have likely felt the brunt of it more than big stores. There are various benefits of shopping small, so give it try.

