How to Remove and Replace a Toilet

Toilets are generally very durable. However, at some point even those from the best toilet brands could stop working right or they may get old. When this happens, it is only right to replace the toilets.

Before replacing your toilet, the first step is to remove it. It is a job that is often left to plumbers as many think it is difficult. However, did you know that you can actually do it by yourself?

Here are steps on how to remove a toilet

Gather your tools

Gather the tools and any supplies that you will need for the entire process. They include a sponge, rubber gloves, a bucket, utility knife, a putty knife, a flathead screwdriver, hacksaw, tongue and grove pliers and some rags.

Turn off the water supply

You need to turn off the water supply using the shut-off valve on the supply pipe that is found right below the toilet tank or on the wall behind the toilet. After you have turned it off, flush the toilet a number of times to ensure you have removed all the standing water from the bowl and tank.

While wearing your gloves, remove all the remaining water from the tank using a sponge, draining it into a bucket.

Remove the tank from the toilet bowl

Use your ratchet or basin wrench to remove the tank from the bottom half of the toilet. The wrench will help you disconnect or unscrew the tank mounting bolts and nuts. Place the removed tank on a newspaper placed on the floor.

Remove the nuts and bolts that are holding the toilet in place to the floor

At the base of the toilet you will see a couple of nuts. With the help of a wrench, an adjustable one, remove them from the floor bolts. You can also incorporate the use of a hacksaw to cut the bolts in case the adjustable wrench is not effectively removing them.

Remove the toilet from the floor

Take a utility knife and use it to cut through the caulk layer that is holding the toilet to the ground. Be very careful while doing this so that you do not cause any damage to the floor. Rock the toilet back and forth and wiggle it slowly to the sides until it has been freed from its bonds to the floor. Lift the bowl off the flange bolts to remove it and set it aside.

Clean the area and cover the flange

After you have taken out the toilet remove the old caulking from the floor using a knife. Scrap off the wax around the toilet flange. After that, clean the flange using a stiff wire brush. Staff an old rug where there is the pipe opening until you are ready to replace the toilet with a new one.

You are then ready to install a new toilet.

How to replace a toilet

Position the bolts

Put the flange bolts in place on their right slots and make sure their threaded ends are facing up. Remove the rag from the pipe.

Set the toilet

Take your toilet and place it over the flange. While you are doing it ensure the bolts and the holes are well aligned. After doing so, lower the toilet into place.

You will notice that the toilet will be elevated off the floor because of the resistance caused by the wax seal. You just need to use your weight to gently push it down in place. When you no longer feel the resistance, it means your toilet is right in place.

Add washers and nuts

Install your plastic spacers, your washers and then lastly the nuts and covers on the flange bots.

Slowly tighten the bolts using a wrench alternating from one side to another. Tighten them just enough because if you overdo this, the porcelain might end up cracking. During this process use some adjustable pliers to pinch the bolts so that they do not turn when you are tightening them.

Attach the supply line

You can then reconnect your supply line after which you can turn the water back on. Wait for a few minutes for the tank to fill up. After it is full, flush the toilet and check for any leaks. In case there is none, that is a good sign, however, you need to repeat this process. Do the flushing at least five times just to ensure you have a leak free joint.

Many of the best toilet brands usually sell toilets that come with a fill valve and flush valve already installed. However, it is possible that you will need to purchase some of these fittings and install them either before or after the toilet installation. After making sure there is no leaking you just need to cut your bolts and to reinstall your caps.

Caulk the base

You then have the option of sealing the base of the toilet using some pure silicone caulk although some prefer to leave the back of the base uncaulked. This just makes sure any toilet leaks are revealed more readily.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

