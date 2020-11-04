How To Save More Money While Shopping At CashSaver Food Store

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















CashSaver food store is a one-stop-shop for all your grocery needs and a new way to save dollars on grocery shopping. From meat, dairy, frozen foods to beer and wine, you can find anything and everything here.

Most supermarkets advertise products sold at or below cost to bring more customers in their stores; CashSaver store sells all the items at the cost price and then adds a flat 10% surcharge to cover their operation costs.

You might find some items lower at the other stores; still, it helps you save money on thousands of items. How? Read on to know!

Use Exclusive Savings Coupons

Don’t go shopping at the CashSaver store without looking at the exclusive savings coupons that are available online only. These coupons will help you grab the best digital deals of the week and save money.

Since CashSaver coupons are available online only, you need to browse online for the coupons. Whether you want to buy peanut oil, juices, or any grocery staples, add the items to the list, and redeem the coupon for instant savings. Every time you shop, you will earn rewards.

See CashSaver Weekly Ads

If you don’t want to browse online for coupons, glancing at the CashSaver weekly ad is a quick and smart way to save money. From a household cook to the firehouse chefs, everyone does it. You may find frozen foods, milk, white bread, or other things at big discounts.

If you find something, you frequently use on sale, stock it up. Not only will it save you money, but it also saves you from multiple trips to different grocery stores. This way, going through the ads is a smart tip you need to keep in mind the next time you visit the store.

Avoid Shopping For Produce In The Middle Of The Day

If you want to buy fresh vegetables and fruits, plan your shopping time to coincide with the delivery time. Generally, shipments of the products arrive at the local grocers in the morning when the store opens or in the evening when the store closes.

Thus, if you are looking to buy the newest produce, find out when the store’s shipments arrive. And try to shop at that time only. Another thing to keep in mind is, don’t buy too much produce. As fresh produce doesn’t last for a long time, so buy only what you will use before it gets rotten.

Look For Perishable Items At The Back Of The Shelf

Just like the stocker, you should also follow the first-in, first-out rule. Stockers place the new inventory behind the old inventory. For items like frozen foods or packaged foods, expiration dates are far off. However, it is worth reaching to the back of the shelf for produce, eggs, dairy, or other fresh produce. It will help you grab the items with the most distant expiry dates.

Don’t Buy Something Just Because It Is On Sale

Sometimes, it’s hard not to pick up an item after watching a ‘SALE’ sticker on it. But, just because an item is on sale doesn’t mean that it is the cheapest option. So, look around the shelf and compare the prices. Also, check the store-brand products, as they are the cheapest options to buy.

These are some of the money-saving tips every savvy shopper should keep in mind when shopping at the CashSaver food store. With these simple yet practical ways, you will be able to save a lot of time and money.

